A loss, but room for Njisane Phillip

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hopes to engage retired cyclist Njisane Phillip to help develop their younger talent.
After the 30-year-old two-time Team TTO Olympian announced his retirement recently, TTCF president Rowena Williams believes he can be a boon for the local cycling fraternity.
“On behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation, we want to thank Njisane for all that he has contributed to the sport of cycling. Definitely, he contributed significantly. He was the sole representative for cycling at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics where cycling wasn’t in Olympics prior and we really want to acknowledge what Njisane has done for cycling and the country and we wish him all the best.”
Williams hoped his contributions to cycling would not end even though he no longer saddled up on a track.
“We definitely will want to, at some time, use his service. He has qualified as a cycling coach in September. I think he has a lot to contribute and give his experience to the younger ones. So I know that while he has retired from competitive cycling, his input towards cycling in terms of his coaching abilities will definitely be welcome and we look forward to continuing the good relationship with Njisane going forward,” said Williams
Former national cyclist and former TTCF president Michael Phillips said it was always sad news when one of the most decorated athletes announce they will no longer be participating in international competition.
“It signals that they think it is time to move on to another aspect of life and I remember Njisane participating as a very young boy in my events and signalling from that time that he was a unique individual. Always showed a lot of talent and delivered on that, won many medals for T&T and clocking very, very fast times and we are very fortunate to have him represent T&T,” said Phillip.
He recalled how genetically gifted Njisane was, reciting the example of his doing plyometric jumps in a set with former coach Erin Hartwell at the gym at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“The entire gym of people from all over the world stopped to watch how high he was able to explode onto a stack of boxes. And you don’t find individuals like that, that easily. So it is a tremendous loss...Here in T&T despite the small size of our population we have been able to have world contenders which is an amazing feat. That gap is going to be felt.”
Phillip compared Njisane to other TTO cyclists like Roger Gibbons and Gene Samuel who had fulfilling careers.