A morality all its own

Just for a day, I’d like to be a literal bubble in the Indian Premier League.
I want to float around the team hotels, those so-called bio-secure places to hear what the players really think about playing cricket in a country where Covid-19 is running amok.
India is breaking the wrong kinds of records daily because of its Covid infections. Oxygen, the most basic of things is now at a premium at hospitals, yet games of bat and ball are being played still. Yet it can’t feel like business as usual for those pros, both foreign and local.
Some have already packed their bags.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin decided to quit the Delhi Capitals for the time being because, “my family and extended family are putting up a fight against Covid-19 and I want to support them during these tough times.”
Meanwhile, three Australians, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye have already gone home, with Tye complaining about the stress of bubble life and fears that he could be locked out of Australia as it sought to tighten border controls.
I wouldn’t be surprised if others would like to bolt for home too. And even in a place as cricket-crazy as India, public sentiment was turning against the IPL, so much so that one news publication, the New Indian Express has decided to suspend covering the IPL. Imagine that.
Social media has also seen fans attacking the decision to continue, but the organisers are not about to stop their show. Indian board president Sourav Ganguly and his BCCI colleagues must be silently praying that the show of people power that stopped the European Super League “Big 12” last week is not replicated on the subcontinent and that they can just get to the final on May 30.
Plenty is at stake for the T20 organisers.
Last year, the tournament carried on in the United Arab Emirates as the pandemic took hold. You see, the BCCI would have been left with a US$542 million hole in its coffers if it had cancelled its flagship event in 2020. But instead of a deficit, the tournament ended up with record TV and digital viewership. So while Covid cases were already surging before a ball was bowled in this year’s edition, the decision was taken to go ahead as planned back in India.
Bhairav Shanth, the managing director of global sport consulting firm ITW notes:“But now as we see this edition occupy the prime summer slot with nothing else significant on TV to compete against, we have already seen new partners come on board in the league at a premium of 30-40 per cent from what it was last year.”
You see, money has a morality all its own.
It will probably take a Covid outbreak within the “bubble” to stop the competition. Nobody wants that. But it does seem a bit surreal that this glitzy sporting event could be happening in the midst of such a dark time on the subcontinent.
Some would say it is precisely because times are so dark that the stars should shine on the field to distract from all the doom and gloom.
That was actually the sentiment of one IPL official anonymously quoted by an international news agency. If you ask me, that is self-serving talk.
Everything you read or hear coming out of India suggests that watching cricket is the least of people’s priorities.
However, in the wider world, cricket fans are not so distracted. And there is simply too much money to be made for the BCCI to pull the plug on its series. Only extreme, maybe government action may prompt a U-turn.
This situation is so similar to the dilemma the International Olympic Committee and its Japanese organisers are facing with the Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese public does not want the Games and spectators may not be allowed at all, but by hook or crook people are going to run, throw, dive and swim in Tokyo come July.
Money has a morality all its own.
And this brings me back to the IPL and the bubble. If I could change forms, I would love to float in there and hear what the West Indian players are saying about the pandemic now.
Many of them thought it was too dangerous to go to Bangladesh earlier this year with the Windies because of Covid. But stop me if I’m wrong, I don’t recall anyone from the Caribbean declining to go to the IPL because of “fears” over Covid.
Hopefully those in India will all get home safely. But boy, money has a morality all its own.