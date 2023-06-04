Let me start today by quoting my sub-editor who, in anticipation of a West Indies cricket theme for this column, passed his own judgement like this: “All yuh get soft side to advantage.”
True, because this United Arab Emirates team is poor. But given the marshmallowy texture of the Caribbean side’s performances in the past year—just two wins in their previous 16 One-Day Internationals—the team now under the supervision of Darren Sammy as head coach must at least attempt to make the most of this no-win situation.
Why no-win? Because if they cruise to victory, as in the opening fixture of the three-match series at Sharjah yesterday, there is really no cause for exultation given the extent of the home side’s mediocrity.
If Shai Hope’s team were to lose any of the remaining matches though, it will be seen merely as confirmation of the continuing plummeting standards of the West Indies game and will leave many justifiably fearing the worst at the World Cup qualifying tournament getting under way in a couple weeks’ time in Zimbabwe.
So credit to Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah and Dominic Drakes with the ball and Brandon King’s run-a-ball hundred in brushing aside their opponents in game one, although it will do very little in denting the scepticism ahead of a campaign where there are at least four teams—Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland—who will seriously see the West Indies as fair game in the quest to finish in the top two to get to the main tournament in India in October.
And yes, it is still galling to accept this is as a reality, even with the team then led by Jason Holder having to scrape past the Scots five years ago in Harare to get to the 2019 World Cup and then watching successive World T20 campaigns implode, with the then defending champions winning just one of five group matches in 2021 in the UAE, with all the superstars present, and then faring worse last year in Australia when comprehensive losses to Scotland and Ireland meant they didn’t get to the main group stage of the event.
Even if they were to earn tickets for the seven-week event in India, it will take a remarkable transformation in their style of play for the West Indies to be seriously competitive against the top-ranked nations of the international game, with or without a Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer or Evin Lewis.
And what is the fixation with them anyway, as expressed by Sammy in identifying players he believes will make a positive difference? How many times are different individuals in different roles in the West Indies team going to be banging on the same door when all the evidence of the last few years suggests this wishing well-type of optimism is completely misplaced?
Now we have the added dimension of Ramnaresh Sarwan’s run-and-hide social media contribution rubbishing Sammy’s coaching credentials and holding up fellow Guyanese Shivnarine Chanderpaul as more deserving of the position and therefore the victim of an inconsistent and opaque Cricket West Indies.
Again, we have been here many, many times before and none of the ventilation of these supposed burning issues has made one iota of meaningful difference to the general downward trend of West Indies cricket.
Sammy is the first head coach appointed specifically for West Indies men’s white ball (ODI and T20) formats. But he is the 21st different coach appointed overall to be at the helm of the flagship team since Rohan Kanhai first assumed the position in 1992. That’s 21 in 32 years, and when you factor in the number of different captains, different administrators and different everything else in over a generation of general strife, it should tell us, by now, that personnel changes of themselves cannot bring about the positive transformation we are yearning for.
However, most of us are locked into quick fixes because that’s how it seems to work on TV or social media. We don’t have the time, the patience and certainly not the discipline to stay the course as would be required if real long-term beneficial change were to happen. Look at how long we have been going on here about a Constitution which is out of step with the demands of good governance, yet we behave as this legal intervention or that straight-talking politician will get us to the promised land.
As King belted the hapless UAE bowlers high into the night sky to the delight of a handful of West Indians and the chagrin of a few more locals in a near-empty Sharjah venue, the contrast with the full house and palpable excitement when West Indies first played at that desert venue in 1985 (against Pakistan) could not have been sharper.
At least we have those memories.