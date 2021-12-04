Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis has described the late sports administrator and broadcaster Anthony Harford as “a great human being, mentor and friend to many.”
In a release yesterday marking the passing of Harford who died in his sleep Friday, Lewis said the following: “He lived and followed his passion and belief in the better version of humanity and his beloved Trinidad and Tobago.
“He once shared that his ambition was to be a jockey. He became an influential voice and figure in the national life of Trinidad and Tobago - a commercial pilot, media personality both on radio and television.”
Lewis added that, “as an entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist,” Harford, “wasn’t afraid of failure, nor did he waiver in his determination and commitment to the betterment of youth and young people especially through sport.”
Lewis added: “A pioneer and visionary in the sport and media industry in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, he conceptualised and developed landmark sport events. His Caribbean Sport Digest programme is an industry benchmark and flag bearer.”
The Olympic Committee head also noted that, “many sport organisations and sport administrators will attest that he was a friend to them and their sport.
As a patriot he was unwavering and indomitable, always concerned about being a part of creating a better future for Trinidad and Tobago . He didn’t allow criticism, detractors, failure, mistakes, adversity or obstacles to define him. He took every setback as a learning opportunity to bounce back better. A class act who conducted himself with decorum and dignity.”
Lewis further said that Harford had made, “a positive difference to sport and national life in Trinidad and Tobago,” and on behalf of the TTOC, the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association and Trinidad and Tobago Sand and Beach Games Association , he extended “sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”