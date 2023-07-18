Dear reader, let’s go back in time a bit.
Look at the pictures on this page. It’s the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, at Test match time in the 1980s. Maybe you were there, hardly able to move and sweating plenty in the old School Boys or Carib Beer stand. Maybe you were fortunate to get a seat where there was some shade thanks to the samaan tree.
In the second photo, perhaps you can recognise yourself or a relative. I don’t know what time of the morning it was, but for sure it was hours before the start of play. Just to get a seat where the sun would cook you, you had to be outside the Oval by the crack of dawn.
Those were the days; days when a Test match was a big, big thing, especially if India were playing here.
Those times don’t seem so long ago, but they might well have been in another lifetime.
When, come tomorrow, the West Indies and India begin the 100th Test between the two teams, an uninformed pedestrian could pass by the Oval and probably not be aware that a game was being played there.
The Test game doesn’t command the respect it once did. People simply do not have the time or the patience to sit through five days of cricket nowadays. Making a living is much more of a challenge for the average fan; and the way the West Indies’ play over the past couple decades has done much to kill any remaining enthusiasm.
This particular match deserves better, however.
Centuries are not easily made and are to be savoured when they are achieved. The “hundred” should really come up in style, for over the 99 games thus far, some of the game’s greatest names have been involved.
Think of the Oval and India and think opening batter Sunil Gavaskar.
It was often a lovely day for cricket when “Sunny” was at the crease facing some of the legends of pace bowling and not backing down.
Lord Relator was so impressed by Gavaskar on his debut tour in 1971, he made him the subject of his “Indian Cricketers,” otherwise known as “Gavaskar.”
That’s a song for the calypso ages.
“Just like a wall, they couldn’t out Gavaskar at all,” Relator sang.
Well judging from what played out in the first Test last week in Dominica, the Windies bowlers are having similar problems with the Indian batters of today.
The one-sidedness of the visitors’ innings and 141-run victory in Dominica, does not give rise to much hope that a gripping contest is coming this week in Port of Spain.
But if given the power of choice and for old times’ sake, how would you like this contest to go?
Maybe, you would enjoy a reprise of the very first WI vs India match at the Oval in January, 1953. The contest was drawn. But in that game, the late Sir Everton Weekes entertained with 207 and the great leg-spinner Subash Gupte bowled 66 overs in the Windies’ only innings and took seven for 162. Gupte enjoyed his time in Trinidad so much, he eventually married and settled down here, where he died in 2002.
Draws can be entertaining.
In the fifth Test of 1971, fans got two see four centuries, two for each side. Gavaskar got both for India - 124 and 230, while Charlie Davis (105) and Sobers (132) responded for West Indies.
Of course, the match of that series was the second Test, also at the Oval, when India won by seven wickets. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jack Noriega made his name in that game, taking nine for 95 in India’s first innings. But West Indies still conceded a lead of 138 and India went on to win by seven wickets, which led to their first series victory in the Caribbean.
The Oval hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for WI against India. The teams have won three matches apiece.
With the current series standing 1-0 in India’s favour, dear reader, you would likely prefer a Windies victory, perhaps like the one in April 1989, when Malcolm Marshall’s irresistible fast bowling earned him 11 wickets (five for 34 and six for 55) as India were beaten by 217 runs. “Maco” made the ball do anything he pleased.”
Curtly Ambrose and Ian Bishop were just starting out then. But along with Courtney Walsh, they were a fearsome foursome for Dilip Vengsarkar’s touring side.
The Windies haven’t had such a formidable pace combination since that period of the late 1980s/early 90s. So perhaps it is no coincidence that the 1989 match is also the last one West Indies have won against India at the Oval.
Like the crowds, the wins have gone away.
But with this special century beckoning, now is the time for Kraigg Brathwaite’s team to bring their best.
That would be the ultimate tribute to those who went before.