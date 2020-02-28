A taste of 3x3 hoops

Fendi Phillips

TALENTED BUNCH: The T&T contingent, back row, from left, Youth Leader Fendi Phillips, Jadon Daniel, Jael Lewis, Jelani Blackett, Jillisa Briggs and 3x3 Coordinator Arnold Thomas. At front , from left, are Nikiya Baptiste, Dante Hazzard and Breanna Charles.

A nine-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent is in Guadeloupe to contest the third edition of the Antilles International Basketball Foundation (IBF) 3x3 Hoops tournament in the capital, Pointe-à-Pitre. The event is for players under-18 and it also includes a youth leadership and life skills workshop.

Trinidad and Tobago’s unit consists of four male and three female players as well as the National Basketball Federation’s (NBFTT) 3x3 Coordinator and its Youth Leader.

The three-day tournament gets under way today and T&T will be vying with teams from 15 other Caribbean nations, including the hosts. The others are Antigua/Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, French Guiana, Montserrat, St Kitts/Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique and St Maarten.

The tournament cum workshop has been organised and managed by the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) in partnership with the Guadeloupe Regional Basketball League.

In this year’s tournament the IBF will introduce a new mixed nations format to enhance and encourage interaction between participating countries.

The life skills workshop will be led by 3x3 Unites, a foundation that promotes the use of basketball and sports to teach personal and social skills that can be applied to everyday life.

To qualify, each national federation was required to host a national tournament, from which their players were selected. The NBFTT staged its 3x3 National Under-18 Championships from October 19 to November 30 last year and its board of directors selected the players.

T&T’s male team comprises Jadon Daniel, Jael Lewis and Jelani Blackett of the Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme, along with Dante Hazzard of Spartans TT. The female team includes Breanna Charles and Nikiya Baptiste of Girls Can Hoop, and Pacers’ Jillisa Briggs.

Former national youth player Fendi Phillips was selected as the Youth Leader. Phillips represented T&T at the CBC U-16 Championship for Women in Guyana, back in 2016.

