‘A’ team squeeze out win in second ‘Test’

Kevin Sinclair

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Kevin Sinclair

A half-century from Brandon King, and an enterprising unbroken partnership between their captain Joshua Da Silva and all-rounder Akeem Jordan enabled West Indies “A” to overcome a crisis of confidence and land a three-wicket win against hosts Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday.

King hit the top score of 54, but the Caribbean side needed an unbroken eighth wicket of 41 between Da Silva and Jordan to take them past a victory target of 190 in their second innings on the final day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Da Silva was not out on 47 for the second time in the match, Jordan was not out on 22, and the visitors got that same score from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and left-hander Raymon Reifer to seal the deal and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This unfolded after Kevin Sinclair took two of the last four Bangladeshi wickets to end with five for 79 from 26 overs, and the home team were bowled out for 297 in their second innings in the first half-hour of play.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner ended with match figures of seven for 123 to earn the Player-of-the-Match award, and speedster Jair McAllister aided with the demolition of the Bangladesh “A” lower order to finish with two for 42 from 10.4 overs after the home team started the day on 274 for six.

West Indies “A” then stumbled to 70 for five with left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and off-spinner Saif Hassan carving up their top order, but Da Silva came to the crease and put them firmly on course to win with a stand of 76 for the sixth wicket with King.

The two scored at a shade over five runs an over, and King confidently brought up his 50 from 70 balls with a languid lofted drive off Tanvir over long-off for one of his two sixes.

His 1-3/4 hours stay at the crease also yielded half-dozen fours from 78 balls before Tanvir got him caught at silly mid-off from the bat and pad, playing defensively forward, and the same bowler got Sinclair three balls later caught behind for four.

West Indies “A” still needed 40, and Jordan came out and again gave further proof of his ability with the bat, slamming two fours and one six to hasten the visitors to the finish line over the next seven overs with Da Silva.

Tanvir was the pick of the Bangladesh “A” bowlers, taking four for 52 from 13 overs, and Saif bagged two for 24 from six overs.

The final match in the series starts next Tuesday at the same venue, where the first match ended in a draw last Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘NOT FAR OFF’

‘NOT FAR OFF’

Newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Daren Sammy understands the difficulty of the job he has taken on and remains positive about the team, noting that, “we are not far off” from consistently winning matches and becoming an elite international side again.

Champs Queen’s Park knocked out

Champs Queen’s Park knocked out

Central Sports secured their place in the final of the Premiership 1 T20 competition after knocking out the defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the first rain-affected semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Barbados women keep T20 hopes alive

Barbados women keep T20 hopes alive

A run-a-ball 49 from Kycia Knight topped a run-a-ball, even half-century from Qiana Joseph, and recently-minted Super50 champions Barbados clinched a four-wicket win against leaders Windward Islands off the last ball in the West Indies Women’s Twenty20 Blaze on Thursday in St Kitts, raising their hopes of double title success.

‘A’ team squeeze out win in second ‘Test’

‘A’ team squeeze out win in second ‘Test’

A half-century from Brandon King, and an enterprising unbroken partnership between their captain Joshua Da Silva and all-rounder Akeem Jordan enabled West Indies “A” to overcome a crisis of confidence and land a three-wicket win against hosts Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday.

U-19s vs Patriots in Prem 2 final

The Premier League Under-19s will face Marchin Patriots in the Premiership 2 T20 final on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba today.

The Premiership 2 final bowls off at 3 p.m. followed by the Premiership 1 final which gets going at 7.30 p.m

Capital Boyz qualify

Capital Boyz qualify

CHE BENNY’s wickedly-swerving free-kick secured leaders AC Port of Spain a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Central FC in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League Tier 1 on Thursday night, cementing their qualification for the new 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship.