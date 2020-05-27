Ab King Pro

“Love what you’re doing, and enjoy what you’re doing. If you love something, you will sacrifice your life for it. If you don’t love it...”
These were the words of Dexter St Louis back in 2009 in an Express article highlighting his longevity at the elite level of sport. He was days short of his 41st birthday. Who would have thought that ten years later, Trinidad and Tobago’s best-ever table tennis player would take his last breath at a hospital in Bordeaux, France?
A year has already gone by since the passing of St Louis. The May 16 anniversary of his death was a tough time for his family. My heart goes out to Dexter’s widow Jeromaine, daughters Axelle and Rheann, mother Prudence, other family members, as well as the many friends he left behind.
I miss Dexter. He was a friend, and in his later years a clubmate at Solo Crusaders. For close to three decades, Dexter lived in France, making a name for himself as a professional table tennis player. As one who knew him before he left for Europe to ply his trade, I can declare, without fear of contradiction, that the quote at the top of this story is an accurate reflection of the life of Dexter St Louis.
Dexter loved table tennis, enjoyed it, and sacrificed endlessly in order to achieve the lofty goals he set for himself in the sport. T&T benefited from Dexter’s labour. He won five Caribbean men’s singles titles for his country, competed at the Olympic Games twice, and earned two Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s singles silver medals. There’s much more on his resume, but today’s focus is on impact rather than achievements.
Between 1992 and 2019, Dexter represented three clubs in France—SAG Cestas, CAM Bordeaux and Agen—as well as London Academy in England. His longest stint was at CAM Bordeaux, between 1994 and 2010. A player/coach at that club, Tanguy Goetz created an online challenge in honour of St Louis.
“During a discussion on the phone with Rheann who is a good friend,” Goetz tells the Express, “we said that the current period of Covid-19 trouble and the ensuing confinement would have been very difficult for a sports lover like Dexter.
“We then talked about his famous 1,500 abdominal exercises per day, and that’s what gave me the idea to take inspiration from the discipline of Dexter to pay tribute to him and try to follow his example.”
For seven days, starting on May 16—the one-year anniversary of Dexter’s death—the CAM Bordeaux Facebook page hosted the #DexterChallenge. The departed player’s family, friends and fans did as many abs as they could each day. The response was beyond Goetz’s wildest dreams.
“Over the entire week, we performed 100,586 abs. Unbelievable!”
I’m proud to say I contributed to the effort, combining with my family, friends and Crusaders colleagues for more than 18,000 abs. My children, Devante and Tessica were heroic, digging deep into their reserves in honour of Uncle Dexter.
Also paying tribute to St Louis were T&T’s 2009 IAAF World Championship men’s 400 metres bronze medallist Renny Quow, a few global table tennis stars—France’s world number 19 Simon Gauzy, Nigeria’s world number 20 Quadri Aruna and India’s world number 31 Achanta Kamal—as well as T&T table tennis standouts Khaleel Asgarali and Derek De Silva.
“When I launched this challenge,” says Goetz, “I never thought that some of the international players I admire and people around the world would participate in this. But thinking about it, Dex left an unforgettable memory here, and I think it’s the same elsewhere. He travelled a lot, met a lot of people and was appreciated by the majority of the people he met wherever he went.
“I have seen Dexter do the 1,500 abs per day since I have known him. We all did abs every day for a week for this challenge, but he had been doing it for so long. It demonstrates a rigour and an extraordinary will which partly explains the champion he was. The 1500 abs per day were only part of his sports routine outside of table tennis.”
Goetz was in his early teens when he first met St Louis, ten years ago.
“For me he was a star, he was so strong! However, he stopped playing to greet me, as he did with everyone. I felt so proud to have shaken hands with such a player! Dexter, as a player, was and remains an example. So confident and yet so humble, he was always present in the room and available to play with everyone, whatever the level. He just wanted to play all the time.
“Dexter is one of the best players to have worn our colours. Even when he no longer played for CAM Bordeaux, he always continued to train in our hall with our players. This challenge allowed everyone to show that Dexter was important to us and we miss him a lot. As a person, I keep the memory of an extremely nice man, smiling and full of good humour. He was simple and full of beautiful values.”
Goetz says the #DexterChallenge could become an annual event.
“It has allowed us to have happy thoughts during the difficult time we are living. From above, Dex helps us get back in shape! Some people even continue to do abs every day. Given the enthusiasm that this generated, the joy that people had to remember Dexter all together, why not start each year again?”
How fitting it would be to pay homage in this way to the First Citizens Sports Foundation Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductee. To those who missed the inaugural edition, get on board for #DexterChallenge 2021.