Abba settles for silver in Florida

ABBA Campbell-Smith was forced to settle for a silver medal in the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday night in Miami, Florida, USA.
After comfortably winning two matches to reach the 12 & under final, the Trinidad and Tobago player was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 by Hinano Takasashi of Japan. All four Campbell-Smith siblings are playing in the “Casely” series.
Yeshowah went out in the14 & under quarter-finals on Saturday, while Em-Miryam, ranked second in the 14 & under division of COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), was eliminated in the first round of the girls’ equivalent draw the night before.
Rukha, the youngest of the quartet, had marched into the 8 & under semifinals of another event on Saturday, but she failed to reach the title match yesterday when she went down 4-0, 4-0 to a player from Cyprus.
All four started another “Casely” tournament yesterday. They competed in in a tournament in the Little Mo International series in nearby Palm Beach Gardens a few days before heading to Pembroke Pines for this series.
Ruhka earned a silver medal in mixed doubles in “Little Mo”, while Yeshowah had made it the doubles semis, and Abba and Em-Miryam reached the quarters in doubles and mixed doubles in the 11 & under and 13 & under divisions, respectively.