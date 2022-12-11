Abba settles for silver in Florida

Beleaguered West Indies were inflicted with their worst-ever Test defeat yesterday when Australia demolished them by 419 runs before lunch on the penultimate of the final Test at Adelaide Oval, yesterday.

Resuming the day already tottering on 38 for four in their second innings, West Indies offered little resistance to a ravenous Aussie attack and were flattened inside 90 minutes for a meagre 77–their lowest-ever total in Australia and their second lowest overall against the hosts.