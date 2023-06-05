About giving back

Discipline, confidence and courage were the overarching themes of the inaugural Nicky P Batting Clinic over the weekend.
A mix of technical and practical work and classroom question and answer sessions were the highlight of the two-day workshop which was hosted at the well-equipped Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy in Point Lisas with Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley on hand to offer guidance to the next generation of cricketers.
The initiative was the brainchild of former West Indies white-ball skipper Pooran, who felt the time was right to give back to the country and the sport that has made him a household name throughout the world.
And having worked with 50 or so participants in the camp, Pooran said a lot of them have the potential to make it and he urged them to find ways to accomplish their goals both on and off the field.
“I just felt like, someone who came through the age-groups, playing international cricket and in IPL now, it’s a really good time to give back to the youths of the country and the sport as well. I’m happy that Powerade is on board with me to make this camp possible. Today is amazing to be honest. The whole objective and concept behind it is finding a way,” Pooran explained.
“When we are young, we think we need to bat at proper nets or turf or indoor facilities. The reality is that not many of us have those facilities. There are a couple of (small) spaces here (at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy) where they are just batting,” he noted.
“But that area can be your bedroom or backyard. It can be anywhere and that is the concept here. Keep finding ways to make it in life. It could be through sport, cricket or football or whatever profession you choose. Find a way to make it happen,” the Indian Premier League star added.
Pooran said that while not everything can be taught in two days, you can teach the basics.
“Today is about learning the foundation of batting. I believe it’s all about having a proper defence, whether it’s T10, T20, 50-over or Test cricket-- which I’ve never played, it’s all about having the first step, which is the basic fundamentals and making good decisions. It starts from there,” he stated.
“When they leave here, most of them could have the proper knowledge about what is a proper defence and then transitioning from a defence into a straight drive. Hopefully, this will not be the only camp we’re going to have. Whenever I’m in the country I will try my best to have another camp and we can keep building,” the 27-year-old added.
The former West Indies captain also urged his fellow athletes to ensure sports on a whole continues to thrive in Trinidad and Tobago following the Covid-19 disruption. “At one point in time I believed cricket in Trinidad was dying a bit, but it is nice to see all these youngsters want to come out and learn and that is really important,” said Pooran.
“I want to urge fellow cricketers and sportsmen, let’s not kill the sports. Let’s come out and try our best to support the youths because they are the future. They are the next generation. To all the companies, the TTCB (Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board), everyone, let’s support sports in Trinidad on a whole.”
For Pooran, the camp is his way of trying to make a difference in the lives of young people.
“It is about teaching the kids about life. Akeal came from Laventille and a tough childhood and life but he is in the IPL now and that is a tremendous story. I had a different story where I fell on my back and I was able to get back up. It is important for the youths to hear these stories and to appreciate life and not to take it for granted.
“Guidance is most important. Teaching the guys about nutrition is important. Zeph (Zephyrinus Nicholas) and Jason (Pilgrim) are here to teach the guys about injury prevention because in order to make runs you need to be on the park and it is important for these guys to learn good habits,” he explained.
Hosein was happy to get the call from Pooran to be part of the initiative to help equip the next generation of cricketers with the tools to succeed.
“When you get to a certain stage in life, you want to make sure that people that are coming behind you, their road is much easier or they are better equipped to handle stuff down the road, or they can be much better than you are,” said Hosein. “We just want to make sure we share the little knowledge we have to help the people coming up be better.”
Hosein answered questions from the budding cricketers about his exploits on the field, and he told them that self-belief, courage and discipline were important tools that helped him.
Pooran chimed in that discipline starts at home by following instructions from parents.
“I think it is important to make sure the next group that come up have these things from a young age because when you start getting into certain teams you always want to be a step ahead and I think discipline is key in everything you do,” Hosein pointed out.
“It is about making you a better human being first before you instil that into your cricket. I think this is meant to be an eye-opener for these kids and to help them grasp it as quickly as possible, so moving forward they can be ahead of their competition,” Hosein ended.