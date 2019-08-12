A BRACE from overlooked national team defender Radanfah Abu Bakr propelled Morvant Caledonia AIA to a 4-2 win over strugglers Queen’s Park (QPCC) on Sunday, drawing the Morvant club level on points with Defence Force atop the Ascension Invitational Football League.
Other winners on the weekend were Cunupia FC, Club Sando FC, Police FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, the latter who made up for their late start in the competition with a 10-2 hammering of Matura ReUnited.
Away to the Parkites on the St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, Caledonia fell behind after 13 minutes when Ronaldo Jacob opened QPCC’s account. Johnny Noreiga-Brito drew “Cali” level on the half-hour but only for Shomarie Antoine to breach their defence six minutes later as the hosts went in leading 2-1 at the interval.