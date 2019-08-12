Radanfah Abu Bakr

EXCITED TO BE BACK: Radanfah Abu Bakr

A BRACE from overlooked national team defender Radanfah Abu Bakr propelled Morvant Caledonia AIA to a 4-2 win over strugglers Queen’s Park (QPCC) on Sunday, drawing the Morvant club level on points with Defence Force atop the Ascension Invitational Football League.

Other winners on the weekend were Cunupia FC, Club Sando FC, Police FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, the latter who made up for their late start in the competition with a 10-2 hammering of Matura ReUnited.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Away to the Parkites on the St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, Caledonia fell behind after 13 minutes when Ronaldo Jacob opened QPCC’s account. Johnny Noreiga-Brito drew “Cali” level on the half-hour but only for Shomarie Antoine to breach their defence six minutes later as the hosts went in leading 2-1 at the interval.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NETBALL FESTIVAL

NETBALL FESTIVAL

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Americas World Youth Netball qualifiers next July, twinning the occasion with 1979 World Netball 40th anniversary celebrations, for which 2019 Netball World Cup champions New Zealand, and runners-up Australia have been invited.

Jabloteh face Chapulineros

Jabloteh face Chapulineros

San Juan Jabloteh need to find their best form when they take on Mexico’s Chapulineros de Oaxaca from 11 a.m. today at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 edition of the Under-13 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

Keeping the faith

Keeping the faith

The West Indies are holding on to the belief that they can upset India today at the Queen’s Park Oval and thus draw the three-match MyTeam11 ODI series.

Polishing the raw diamonds

Polishing the raw diamonds

So what was your Pan Am Games highlight? You had 13 performances to choose from at the two-week games in Lima, Peru.

‘ENCOURAGING’

‘ENCOURAGING’

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis decribed Team TTO’s perfo…