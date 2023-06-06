AC PoS or Defence Force

THE INAUGURAL 2023 season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier I competition will likely be decided between leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed Defence Force, with current third Tiger Tanks Club Sando having an outside chance.
With just a point separating the top two, the title might go down to the very last match day when AC PoS host Defence Force, at the Larry Gomes stadium, Arima, from 4 p.m.
Defence Force dropped points when held to a 1-1 draw by Police FC, a team fast improving after a poor start to the season.
However, AC PoS still have a match in hand, after their match against Prisons FC was washed out.
Meanwhile, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, overwhelming pre-tournament favourites, almost certainly has dropped out of contention following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Club Sando. Having lost their previous two matches to Defence Force (2-0) and Police FC (2-1), Club Sando kept in contention with the win over Rangers.
Having their best-ever season at the top flight, former Super League (second-tier) champions Club Sando have qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Shield, a competition involving 16 teams from around the region.
“We had a rough week, last week, where we lost two straight,” stated Club Sando coach Cornell Glen, who was thrilled with his team’s performance after beating Rangers.
“The goal is to carry this momentum into the CONCACAF Shield. We are aspiring to win the CONCACAF Shield rather than just show up to compete.”