AC PoS or Defence Force

THE INAUGURAL 2023 season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier I competition will likely be decided between leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed Defence Force, with current third Tiger Tanks Club Sando having an outside chance.

With just a point separating the top two, the title might go down to the very last match day when AC PoS host Defence Force, at the Larry Gomes stadium, Arima, from 4 p.m.

Defence Force dropped points when held to a 1-1 draw by Police FC, a team fast improving after a poor start to the season.

However, AC PoS still have a match in hand, after their match against Prisons FC was washed out.

Meanwhile, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, overwhelming pre-tournament favourites, almost certainly has dropped out of contention following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Club Sando. Having lost their previous two matches to Defence Force (2-0) and Police FC (2-1), Club Sando kept in contention with the win over Rangers.

Having their best-ever season at the top flight, former Super League (second-tier) champions Club Sando have qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Shield, a competition involving 16 teams from around the region.

“We had a rough week, last week, where we lost two straight,” stated Club Sando coach Cornell Glen, who was thrilled with his team’s performance after beating Rangers.

“The goal is to carry this momentum into the CONCACAF Shield. We are aspiring to win the CONCACAF Shield rather than just show up to compete.”

Under-13s square off in North/South Cricket Classic

Justin Pamphille will captain North and Reyard Jerome will lead South in today’s Price Club Supermarket sponsored North/South Classic which bowls off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10.30 a.m.

The ‘Classic’ will afford Trinidad and Tobago’s leading Under-13 cricketers a final opportunity to address the national selectors.

AT A CANTER

Opener Johnson Charles struck a robust half-century in only his second One-Day International in seven years as West Indies clinched a series win with an uncomplicated 78-run victory over United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

Noel’s funeral on Saturday

CLAUDE NOEL will be buried on Saturday. The funeral for the former boxing world champion will be held at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima, from 3.30 p.m. Noel, 74, passed on May 21.

Noel became the country’s first world titleholder when he outpointed Mexican Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzalez (19-0, 16 knockouts) over 15 rounds in Atlantic City, USA, scoring a unanimous points decision for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.

Jim Hines dies at 76

American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100 metres in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday.

Hines won gold in the 100 metres at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, clocking 9.95 seconds to set a world record, which lasted 15 years until Calvin Smith ran 9.93.

AC PoS or Defence Force

CONCACAF Champions Cup makes return

THE CONCACAF Champions Cup, the competition twice won by Trinidad and Tobago’s Defence Force, is back as the new flagship men’s continental club competition in the Caribbean, North & Central American (CONCACAF) region.

Defence Force were Champions Cup winners in 1978 and 1985 and were also three-time runners-up, while Police FC were 1991 runners-up to Puebla of Mexico. Having won the 1985 CONCACAF title, Defence Force faced Copa Libertadores champions Argentinos Juniors.