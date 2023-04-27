‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

Kevin Sinclair turned his fourth first-class half-century into his highest score in the red-ball format as he tallied 86 to lead Team Weekes to 401 on the rain-affected second day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
The Academy reached 89 for two when rain stopped play before tea. The umpires called off the day’s play at 4.10 p.m. with rain still falling at the venue.
Continuing from an overnight score of 365 for seven, Team Weeks were dismissed in the first hour yesterday with medium pacer Nyeem Young removing Veerasammy Permaul with the first ball of the day. Permaul chased a wide delivery and was caught by Kevlon Anderson for a “duck”.
Left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds then made an immediate impact in the match as he wrapped up the innings in only his second over of the game, bowling Sinclair for 86 and then doing the same to Jair McCallister for a “golden duck”.
Sinclair faced 125 balls and struck three sixes and 11 fours before he was sent back. Simmonds came up with another peach to uproot McCallister’s leg-stump to end Team Weekes’ innings.
In reply, the WI Academy was put under some early pressure by the pacers with McCallister just getting one to nip back and graze the leg-stump of Keagan Simmons. The ball barely touched the stump but did enough to disturb the leg-stump bail, Simmons departing for seven off 36 balls as the Academy went to lunch at 32 for one.
There was a short rain delay after the break but once play resumed, McCallister continued to cause problems for the batters with Ackeem Auguste (21) looking to pull a ball from outside the off-stump and getting an under edge onto his stumps, the score on 59 for two.
At the other end, Kirk McKenzie scored his second half-century of the series, getting to the milestone with a four down the ground and cut to the backward point boundary, off Permaul.
McKenzie and Kevlon Anderson, who scored his maiden first-class century (153) in the first game of the series, took the score to 89 for two in the second session before rain intervened again to send the players off for the final time.
Although the umpires had an inspection around 4 p.m., there was a persistent drizzle throughout the afternoon which prevented any further play. Anderson was unbeaten on seven while McKenzie was on 50 not out when play was called off with the WI Academy team still trailing by 312 runs.