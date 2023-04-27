‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

Sport-Filler

Kevin Sinclair turned his fourth first-class half-century into his highest score in the red-ball format as he tallied 86 to lead Team Weekes to 401 on the rain-affected second day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.

The Academy reached 89 for two when rain stopped play before tea. The umpires called off the day’s play at 4.10 p.m. with rain still falling at the venue.

Continuing from an overnight score of 365 for seven, Team Weeks were dismissed in the first hour yesterday with medium pacer Nyeem Young removing Veerasammy Permaul with the first ball of the day. Permaul chased a wide delivery and was caught by Kevlon Anderson for a “duck”.

Left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds then made an immediate impact in the match as he wrapped up the innings in only his second over of the game, bowling Sinclair for 86 and then doing the same to Jair McCallister for a “golden duck”.

Sinclair faced 125 balls and struck three sixes and 11 fours before he was sent back. Simmonds came up with another peach to uproot McCallister’s leg-stump to end Team Weekes’ innings.

In reply, the WI Academy was put under some early pressure by the pacers with McCallister just getting one to nip back and graze the leg-stump of Keagan Simmons. The ball barely touched the stump but did enough to disturb the leg-stump bail, Simmons departing for seven off 36 balls as the Academy went to lunch at 32 for one.

There was a short rain delay after the break but once play resumed, McCallister continued to cause problems for the batters with Ackeem Auguste (21) looking to pull a ball from outside the off-stump and getting an under edge onto his stumps, the score on 59 for two.

At the other end, Kirk McKenzie scored his second half-century of the series, getting to the milestone with a four down the ground and cut to the backward point boundary, off Permaul.

McKenzie and Kevlon Anderson, who scored his maiden first-class century (153) in the first game of the series, took the score to 89 for two in the second session before rain intervened again to send the players off for the final time.

Although the umpires had an inspection around 4 p.m., there was a persistent drizzle throughout the afternoon which prevented any further play. Anderson was unbeaten on seven while McKenzie was on 50 not out when play was called off with the WI Academy team still trailing by 312 runs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

Kevin Sinclair turned his fourth first-class half-century into his highest score in the red-ball format as he tallied 86 to lead Team Weekes to 401 on the rain-affected second day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.

Roach fires for Surrey on rain-affected day

West Indies Test pacer Kemar Roach showed his pedigree with an inspired spell for Surrey to put them in charge of their rain-hit English County Championship match against Warwickshire, yesterday.

Roach spearheaded the Surrey attack with three for 31 from 13 overs, and Warwickshire reached 143 for eight in the 51 overs possible before bad light stopped play on the rain-marred first day of the Division 1 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico.

And according to men’s team player Moriba De Freitas, there is concern amongst the national players that they will also miss 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7.

Club Sando up to 2nd in TTPFL

TIGER TANKS Club Sando outclassed Cunupia FC 4-1 on a rainy Wednesday and have jumped into second spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League’s (TTPFL) top division.

It rained goals at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where Sando got two goals in each half, including a second-half brace from Nathaniel “Natty” James (77’ & 90+5’), while Sando midfielder Jayson Joseph, probably feeling charitable, contributed an 85th minute own-goal to Cunupia FC’s season tally.

Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

TRINIDADIAN LEVI GARCIA scored his 14th league goal of the season, setting up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Sunday between his Greek Super League 1 club AEK Athens and Panathinaikos, the team leading for most of the season so far.

Keep locals in the fray

Keep locals in the fray

SIR RICHIE Richardson says that Cricket West Indies should be careful about the appointment of the next West Indies men’s head coach, all while advocating for a cricket academy in every island of the region.