ACTION TIME

The Red Force will be relying on familiarity, experience and a balanced bowling attack to tame the Scorpions from Jamaica in their opening match of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup, today.
Skipper Kieron Pollard and about half his team will step out of quarantine in Antigua for the first time today and go straight onto the field at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in North Sound this morning with the tag of favourites on them. Besides WI white-ball captain Pollard, the Red Force can call on 12 other players with West Indies experience.
And coach David Furlonge was downplaying the lack of practice time for the core of his team. “It is not the ideal situation but I don’t have much concerns,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday—the final day of the three-day quarantine for the seven players who had come from the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.
“The senior players have been playing together for 14 years and they are experienced players,” he noted. “We discussed that (quarantine factor) yesterday, so it’s not an issue.”
Experience did not count for much the last time Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul all played together in the Super50, as the Red Force crashed to a heavy defeat against eventual winners Combined Colleges and Campuses, being dismissed for 92 in the semi-finals in 2018.
The memory of that loss will still be fresh as they start this new campaign against a Jamaica Scorpions team with sting in its tail in the form of skipper Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King and Oshane Thomas.
Powell, King and Allen all have the potential to be match-winners with the bat. But Pollard can call on a variety of bowlers to suit the conditions his side faces today. While the quarantined players were confined to the team hotel, the rest of the squad was scheduled to practise at the SVRS yesterday afternoon.
Today’s match is the first of the tournament to be played at the venue. Furlonge said the surface had “a bit of moisture” on Tuesday, but added that, “it looks a fairly good wicket, it just looks a bit slow. Going on stats from here, the team batting second, 75 or 80 per cent of the time have won games.”
While the toss will play a big role in whether the Red Force chase or bat first today, the likely slowness of the pitch and the nature of the opposition may prompt them to go more slow than quick with their bowling attack. “We playing Jamaica, (so) maybe we’ll go with the extra spinner this time,” Furlonge said.
The Red Force have the spin quartet of Sunil Narine, new WI recruit Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre and the veteran Imran Khan to choose from. But to win today, Furlonge reckons his batsmen must get “in the region of 250-275” if they bat first.
He is also concerned that the out-cricket comes up to standard. “We have to make sure our fielding is 100 per cent,” he said. Nothing less will be expected from the Super50 favourites. First ball is 9 a.m.
Teams:
Red Force from: Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons.
Jamaica Scorpions from: Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas.