Activity ban at Hasely Crawford after Carnival

Construction and refurbishment work at the Hasely Crawford Stadium will commence at the conclusion of the Carnival season.
In a joint media release yesterday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago and the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDECOTT) announced the decision following a meeting among the entities last Monday.
The meeting also discussed plans for hosting both sporting activities and cultural events at the sporting facilities under the Ministry’s remit in the interim.
“Athletes, National Governing Bodies, and members of the cultural fraternity continue to be accommodated at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex until the end of Carnival 2023,” the correspondence stated.
The statement added that construction works are scheduled to take place at many sporting facilities across the nation and that works are in progress at the Dwight Yorke Stadium while the procurement process is well underway for the Ato Boldon Stadium, “The scope of works is being confirmed for the Manny Ramjohn and Larry Gomes Stadia, and Skinner Park is scheduled to be completed and delivered before the end of January,” the release added. “During this quarter of the fiscal year, the Hasely Crawford Stadium will be given priority since the athletics component of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium later this year.”
Trinidad and Tobago will host the Games from August 4-11, with three sporting disciplines–athletics, swimming and cycling–being hosted in Trinidad and four others–rugby, netball, beach volleyball, and the triathlon–being staged in Tobago.
“With refurbishment works scheduled to begin at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, the MSCD, SporTT, and UdecoTT continue to meet with stakeholders to finalise plans for hosting both sports and cultural activities until construction works intensify at the end of February. Health, safety, and security remain the utmost priority in order to protect all users of the facilities. Stakeholders must agree to comply with all health and safety requirements and protocols, which may result in increased costs and logistical challenges for some organisers,” the release stated.
The governmental agencies also intend to host a meeting with sports and cultural stakeholders on January 17 to further finalise plans and discuss health, safety, and security protocols for the utilisation of the facilities where both sporting activities and cultural events will be accommodated until the end of Carnival 2023.
“Thereafter, no activities and events would be accommodated at the Hasely Crawford Stadium to facilitate construction works that must be completed in time for hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023,” the release indicated.