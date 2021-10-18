“If you have a strong robust coaching system, inevitably you are going to produce good players.”
That is the view of Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams, who also wants to see more players maturing to be able to compete at the international level by their early to mid-20s.
Speaking during a “Let’s Rally—T/20 World Cup” webinar hosted by the University of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, Adams said: “It is the belief of CWI that whatever successes we will enjoy in the future will be tied to the two pathways that we support, which is the players’ pathway and the coaching pathway.”
“The two of them are intertwined. They work very well together. The coaching pathway is going to support your player pathway. Where you want the players to be at different levels, you want to have coaches at those levels that can deliver players,” the former West Indies skipper explained.
He said the way young players learned the game and refined their skills in the past would have changed, resulting in the need to have formalised coaching at all levels.
“We have moved away, not recently but in the last 20 or 30 years, from a position where a lot of us (players) came from a background of having learned the game inside a club system,” said Adams.
“We had clubs that had first-class players and international players and if you were young and had talent and were teachable, the scientists now tend to refer to that as a very rich learning environment in terms of skill acquisition. That construct has broken down. You don’t have that environment for young players to learn anymore,” he continued.
As a result, he said coaches and a structured coaching system have become even more important.
“The role of coaches and coaching system have become far more relevant because we have to now produce our own players to similar or better standards from the past in a more formal and structured way. The quality and integration of formalised coaching into the development process is not a question of if; it has to happen, What you want is players that can answer questions at the highest level and to do that consistently and in a good system (you want them to) answer (those questions) from a younger age because ideally what you want is a player than can give you a ten-year career or more,” Adams added.
With that in mind, he said CWI will be looking at producing players who can play at the international level in their early to mid-20s.
“If we can do that consistently across the different skill sets, I don’t think anybody would complain. Yes you will have the odd teenager who because of an abundance of talent might be able to come in a bit earlier, but that will be an extreme case,” said Adams.
“Whatever method of production we are going to employ in creating and producing international players, you keep pushing that system as soon as possible because ultimately you are trying to get as long a career as possible. So you want players to be ready for international cricket ideally in the early to mid-20s,” he added.
“So that is what is driving us. We want to produced players who can answer those questions at the international level and we want to do it through a coaching structure in the Caribbean where we identify clearly where we want our best players to be at certain critical levels—Under-13, Under-15, Under-19 and between Under-19 and first class cricket. What would good (players) look like and what should these players be able to do by the time they leave Under-19 cricket? Once we have establish that, we want to ensure that it is communicated throughout the region and we support the development of coaches that can take that information and say, well here are some agreed standards for players at this level,” he said.
“I do believe that we need to take ownership of the critical areas of our cricket and I think it is something we are capable of doing. The quality and level of coaching is critical. We don’t see a separation between good players and good coaches, they go hand in hand,” Adams stressed.