Former netball star Bridget Adams has warmly welcomed an Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) coaching initiative that will see participants from the Caribbean region being awarded Level One Coaching certificates. The course will run through February and March.
The Level One coaching certificates will be facilitated by Adams the former Trinidad and Tobago netballer, Jill McIntosh, chairman of International Netball federation (INF) coaching advisory panel and Oberon Pitterson-Nattie, a member of the AFNA Coaching Committee.
Adams is chairperson of the AFNA coaching committee and also a member of the International Netball Federation’s (INF) coaching advisory panel. Adams said the level of response so far has been tremendous.
“This will be the first year and is expected to continue annually until all persons interested in coaching in the region are certified. The level of response is overwhelming. We are almost at capacity in three days of advertising. The advertisement was uploaded onto AFNA’s Facebook page and persons from outside of the region are interested, but we have only catered for our region,” Adams told Barbados TODAY in an interview.
Adams represented T&T in three World tournaments: Singapore (1983), Scotland (1987) and Australia (1991). She also played in several Caribbean and Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Championships, and coached the senior national team at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Adams first represented T&T at the age of 15 and went on to captain the senior national team from 1988 to 1993. She also played on the West Indies team which toured England and Wales in 1991.
Adams was an outstanding players and received several MVP awards, including the Most Outstanding Player Award at the end of the Caribbean Championships in 1989 and won the Individual Shooting Competition at the Caribbean Championships for seven consecutive years, from 1983 to 1989. She is the only shooter to have won the shooting competition by scoring a perfect 20 goals out of twenty 20 attempts in 1991; a record no one has tied to date. She captained the Under-23 and Under-21 national teams and played on the National Secondary School’s team.
Adams holds an executive masters degree in sports management and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Sport Studies, with a concentration on Sport Psychology. She was certified as a netball coach and a coach presenter, with the responsibility of certifying coaches. She is also a part-time lecturer at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).