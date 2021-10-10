Adayar still in ‘Champion’ mix

William Buick,

OPTIONS OPEN: William Buick, left, and connections of Adayar with the Frankel colt after landing the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last July.
 
Adayar could yet be part of Godolphin’s strong team for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, should he continue to give the right signs following his run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby feels he already has strong chances with Master Of The Seas in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Creative Force in the Qipco British Champions Sprint -- and has confirmed Adayar will be left in the Qipco Champion Stakes at today’s five-day declaration stage.
The Epsom Derby hero found very testing ground against him when fourth in the ParisLongchamp showpiece last week Sunday, having missed his intended prep. It was his first start since winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.
“He will be left in the Champion Stakes tomorrow, for the simple reason at the moment he has come out of the Arc well,” Appleby told Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme.
“Should connections ask me next week how the horse is, and I say ‘jumping around’ and they say ‘where can we go?’, I’d look a bit daft saying I’d taken him out of the Champion Stakes on the Monday.
“He will stay in tomorrow. We’ve an open book and should connections want to run him again and I can’t at that time give a negative for not to run him, then the Champion Stakes will be looked at.”
Appleby is keen on the prospects of Master Of The Seas, who had his first outing since just being touched off in the 2000 Guineas when third to Benbatl in the Joel Stakes, and on Creative Force. The Jersey Stakes winner has performer creditably in the both the July Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup. “The way the weather forecast is potentially looking, Master Of The Seas will run in the QEII and Creative Force will head to the Champions Sprint. Two handy horses,” he said.
“Creative Force is learning how to sprint now. We’ve seen what he can do over seven. He’s been competitive at six and he’s still learning. As we all know, dropping back into sprinting divisions at that level it takes a bit of getting the hang of, but he’s getting there and he’ll go into the weekend a big player. “Master Of The Seas has definitely come on for that run in the Joel and we’re looking forward to him.”
Mishriff, runner-up to Adayar in the King George, is gunning for revenge after destroying the field in the Juddmonte International at York in August. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt was well-beaten in the Champion Stakes 12 months ago, but that race was on testing ground.
His jockey David Egan is expecting a much better performance with conditions looking to be more suitable.
“Mr Gosden explained last year he wasn’t comfortable on the ground, so you put a line through that, and the fact he went to Saudi from there—to (then) go and win the best race in the world (at York) was an example of how you can put a line through that,” he said.
“The way he ran at Ascot finishing behind the Derby winner, Adayar, giving him so much weight over a mile and a half I think it just stretched him. His run just petered out in the last 100 yards.
“Over a stiff mile and a quarter on turf I think that is his optimum trip. With the weather forecast looking good, it’s looking hopeful for next Saturday.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIG STICK DIPLOMACY

BIG STICK DIPLOMACY

A subtle reminder that Trinidad and Tobago would have to do without FIFA monies was enough incentive to get most delegates voting in favour of passing 2019 financials, presented by the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC), headed by local businessman Robert Hadad

France rally to win Nations League

France rally to win Nations League

Kylian Mbappe gained redemption for his Euro 2020 disappointment by scoring France’s Nations League-clinching goal in their 2-1 win over Spain yesterday, as the final lived up to a week of remarkable drama in the competition.

Adayar still in ‘Champion’ mix

Adayar still in ‘Champion’ mix

Adayar could yet be part of Godolphin’s strong team for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, should he continue to give the right signs following his run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Bravo’s CSK into IPL final

Bravo’s CSK into IPL final

Veteran Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni kept his nerve to steer his side into another IPL final as they beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their play-off clash at the Dubai International Stadium, yesterday.

HADAD MUST GO

HADAD MUST GO

FIFA appointed him. However, the guns might be trained on Robert Hadad when well over 60 del…