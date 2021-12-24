Sport-Filler

ALMOST like Fergie-time, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) have been given a healthy amount of added-on time to complete its Trinidad and Tobago mandate.

Yesterday, world football’s governing body FIFA indicated that it has extended the normalisation committee’s mandate beyond its initial 24-month period. The NC, headed by local businessman Robert Hadad, will remain in control of T&T football for another year and three months.

FIFA disclosed its decision via letter to normalisation committee chairman Hadad, who was installed in March 2020, after FIFA dissolved the William Wallace-led executive, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Bureau decided on 17 December 2021 to extend the mandate of the normalisation committee until 31 March 2023 at the latest,” FIFA announced yesterday.

Because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no local football during the time that Hadad has been in charge, although a few national teams have been activated, including the senior men’s and women’s teams. And with only a few months left in its initial term, the Hadad-chaired committee filed for insolvency protection in November, under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as a means of protecting its assets, and lien from its various creditors, which the FA owes an estimated $100m.

Referees Association president Osmond Downer felt that FIFA would have given an extension, but was taken aback by the length of the “stoppage time” Hadad’s committee was given to continue its work.

“I kind of expected a small extension until the trustee finished their work,” stated Downer, who expected the NC to have made a faster move towards insolvency.

“I am a bit surprised that they have been given such a long time,” noted Downer, adding, “May 2022 certainly, but not March 2023.”

Downer hopes the NC would now hold a meeting with TTFA members to plot a path forward. “Whatever they (NC) have been doing, the members have been poorly informed. That is one of the main problems with the normalisation committee -- the members are left out,” stated Downer.

Meanwhile, FIFA’S action brought no surprise to Selby Browne, president of the Veterans Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT). “It is exactly as I said earlier. The prerogative rest with FIFA to extend the period,” stated Browne. “It was expected.”

Yesterday, the TTFA’s normalisation committee released a letter sent by FIFA to Hadad on December 21. In making its case for an extension to the Bureau, The TTFA highlighted several factors it felt prevented the NC from completing its mandate in its first 24 months.

“The Bureau took note that the actions taken by members of the former Board of Directors of the TTFA greatly hindered and significantly impacted the work and mandate of the normalisation committee, as it had to devote considerable effort to countering such actions,” FIFA stated via its correspondence.

FIFA added: “The Bureau also took note that there were certain issues that led to the backlog in the normal operations of the TTFA, including finance.

“This contributed to the inability to appoint an independent auditor, which in turn meant that no audited financial statements could be prepared (and thus presented); the inability to make payments directly to the TTFA’s bank account due to a high risk of garnishment, thereby restricting the TTFA from making immediate payments when necessary and having more freedom with regard to the use of the funds; and the budget cuts imposed due to the multiple claims and payment demands from creditors.”

