ADVANTAGE, BLACK CAPS

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel reached 150 wickets in his landmark 50th Test but Henry Nicholls’ chancy, unbeaten hundred gave New Zealand the edge on the opening day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve, yesterday
The 32-year-old Gabriel bowled his heart out to claim three for 57 from 18 overs as the hosts, sent in on another grassy pitch, finished on 294 for six when play ended at 6:32 pm.
Speedster Chemar Holder snatched two for 65 on an impressive debut but the Black Caps enjoyed the rub of the green, recovering from a stumbling start to end strongly thanks to Nicholls’ 117 not out.
The 29-year-old left-hander rode his luck, let off four times before he had reached fifty, before completing his sixth Test hundred about 35 minutes before the close.
He was dropped on 21 by Shamarh Brooks at short leg off pacer Alzarri Joseph and then missed at long leg on 29 by Jermaine Blackwood who mis-judged the batsman’s pull only to watch the ball sail over the ropes for six.
Nicholls was then put down twice by Darren Bravo at first slip on 47 – the first chance, a regulation catch off Gabriel in the fourth over after the first drinks break after tea and the second, an equally straightforward offering off captain Jason Holder three overs later. He has faced 207 balls and struck 15 fours and a six.
Windies debutant wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who replaced Shane Dowrich in the starting line-up, described the chances as frustrating but urged his teammates to put those lapses behind them and aim for better today.
“That’s how it goes. It is always frustrating when you drop catches but you have to just look forward to the next one. You can’t do anything about it now so you just have to move on to the next day and try and get them again,” he said after the first day’s play.
“We just wanted to stick to the plan and keep going and if somebody had a bad spell, the next guy would pick it up so we were just trying to motivate the guys and he (Jason Holder) did an excellent job,” Da Silva added.
Of Nicholls’ ton, Da Silva said the batsman played a good innings and capitalised on his chances.
The other Windies Test debutant, fast-bowler Chemar Holder, also had a good first day, grabbing two wickets for 65 runs, and is hoping the visitors can get some quick wickets today and restrict the position to 350 or less.
The former West Indies Under-19 pacer said the conditions changed throughout the day forcing the bowlers to make adjustments.
“When we started of, the length wasn’t full enough but then we had a discussion and we came back and did well. The conditions changed earlier. It was overcast and a bit windy and from one end the wind was coming a bit strong so it was kind of tough with the run up,” said Chemar Holder.
“ Then coming down to the back end, with the ball a lot older, it started to do a bit so it was a lot more challenging,” he added.
Meanwhile, for New Zealand, Will Young, afforded his second Test after captain Kane Williamson pulled out to be with his pregnant wife for the birth of their first child, chipped in with 43 while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell struck a breezy 42 and wicketkeeper BJ Watling, 30.
Only the eighth West Indies fast bowler
to play 50 Tests, Gabriel started loosely with too full a length and leaked 21 runs in his opening two overs as stand-in captain Tom Latham (27) put on 31 for the first wicket with Tom Blundell (14).
Once he found his rhythm, however, Gabriel got the breakthrough in the morning’s seventh over when he brought one back sharply to comprehensively bowl Blundell.
Latham then combined with Young in a 32-run, second wicket stand which denied West Indies success for the remainder of the hour but Chemar Holder struck in the sixth over after the drinks break, getting the first ball of his third over to straighten and find Latham’s edge through to debutant wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
And Gabriel gave West Indies the slight advantage at lunch when veteran Ross Taylor, who survived a torrid 12-ball period at the crease, played back and edged one that left him and was caught at the wicket for nine to leave the Black Caps on 82 for three.
Nicholls, unbeaten on two at lunch, then anchored the innings in three successive half-century stands which frustrated the visitors and starved them of real success.
First, he put on 70 for the fourth wicket with Young who struck fours off 87 balls in just under three hours, the pair safely navigating the first hour after lunch.
Gabriel broke the stand in the sixth over after the drinks break to pick up his 150th Test wicket, finding Young’s edge for Jason Holder to complete a stunning one-handed catch, diving full strength low to his right at second slip.
Nicholls, who reached his half-century 15 minutes before tea when he forced Gabriel through wide long on for his sixth boundary, added a further 55 for the fifth wicket with Watling, a stand that saw New Zealand to 170 for four at the interval.
Watling punched six fours in a busy 51 balls knock before playing on to pacer Alzarri Joseph about three-quarters of an hour after tea but Mitchell arrived to counter-attack with five fours in his 68-ball stay, while posting 83 for the sixth wicket with Nicholls.
With the sting virtually gone from the Windies attack, Nicholls took command, driving Chase for his 12th four to move into the 90s, before collecting a streaky couple to backward point off a leading edge off Chemar Holder, to reach three figures.
Mitchell, dropped on 38 by Jason Holder at slip off off-spinner Roston Chase, was finally removed when Chemar Holder trapped him lbw in the fourth over before the close.