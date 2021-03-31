ADVANTAGE WI

THE WEST INDIES are in the ascendancy going into the fourth day’s play in the second Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, in Antigua, after making crucial breakthroughs on a day marked by rain interruptions.
The Sri Lankans are still trailing by 104 runs after umpires called play with their score on 250 for eight, still 104 runs adrift with two wickets in hand in reply to the Windies’ first innings total of 354.
Nearly three hours of play was lost to four rain delays, the major of which was the penultimate one that prompted an early Tea break -- 30 minutes earlier than scheduled -- and that extended well into the mid-afternoon.
The restart at 4.10 p.m. only lasted 55 minutes before another burst of rain suspended play for the final time. Play is set to start half-hour earlier on the remaining two days to compensate for time lost.
A start-stop Sri Lanka innings could only muster 114 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 42.1 overs managed yesterday. The visitors were dealt an early blow when they lost both overnight batsmen, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, in the morning session, while adding just 53 runs.
Chandimal (44 from 101 balls) was worn down by a targeted short ball strategy by the pacey Shannon Gabriel, eventually unable to keep down a well-directed body ball, swallowed by substitute Hayden Walsh Jr at deep square-leg. Chandimal had been dropped off Gabriel, when on 35.
De Silva paid the price for not requesting a review of an lbw decision from Jermaine Blackwood’s first delivery, ending his stay at 39 when he looked solid and assured.
After the prolonged lunch break, the Windies pacers claimed Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal before rain returned to halt play at tea, with Sri Lanka on 217-7.
On 21 (from 24 balls), Dickwella inside-edged Jason Holder to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, with the batsman adjudged to be out by the TV umpire following a review requested by the West Indies.
Lakmal didn’t hang around long, flicking Alzarri Joseph aerially to short midwicket three overs later. And Dusmantha Chameera was the last Windioes victim of the day, Holder inducing an edge through to wicketkeeper Da Silva, the score on 231-8, before rain dealt the final blow to the day’s play.