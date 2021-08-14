Advantage WI

THE West Indies would feel they held the advantage at the end of third day of the first Test against Pakistan yesterday at Sabina Park, Jamaica.
Fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales took two wickets apiece, leaving Pakistan battling to stay in the match shortly after lunch. However, by the end of a rain-interrupted day, the Pakistanis, trailing by 36 runs after the first innings, led by 124 and were delicately placed at 160 for five in their second innings. However, Pakistan still had their resolute captain Babar Azam (54) and Faheem Ashraf (12) at the crease, in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 39.
Earlier, the West Indies tail was wrapped up within 15 minutes of the resumption of play. Resuming on 251 for eight, the home team was dismissed for 253, holding just that 36-run first innings lead.
Jomel Warrican failed to add to his overnight single run, and was yorked by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Joshua Da Silva also went quickly for 21, adding just a single to his overnight score, after he was adjudged lbw, also to Afridi. Twenty-one-year-old Afridi ended with a handy haul of four for 59, while fellow seamer Mohammad Abbas conceded 43 runs for his three wickets.
The morning period also began badly for the Pakistanis. Roach trapped Imran Butt lbw for a “duck” and Pakistan were a wicket down with just a single second innings run on the board. Having earlier seen Azhar Ali dropped at second slip off his bowling by Jason Holder, Roach also knocked back Ali’s leg stump with the final ball before the lunch break, leaving Pakistan with a mere 20-run lead at 56 for two.
While it was Barbados veteran Roach who did the pre-lunch damage when conceding just eight runs for his two wickets at one stage, 19-year-old Trinidadian pacer Seales made inroads immediately after lunch, getting both Abid Ali and Fawad Alam edging and caught within a four-ball sequence. Pakistan were precariously placed at 65 for four at that stage, with a lead of just 29 when captain Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan began to fight back. That was before the second session was interrupted by a long period of rain.
On the resumption, Holder had Rizwan (30) caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, but Jermaine Blackwood let Pakistan off the hook by dropping a routine catch when Ashraf on four, edged Kyle Mayers into the slips. By the close under the floodlights,
Azam and Ashraf were batting sedately and trying to consolidate rather than score quickly. More of the same is likely today.