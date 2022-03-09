AS was the case when he made his seasonal bow a month ago, Affirmative was handed the maximum impost of 60 kilos yesterday for his second appearance of the season on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Last year’s Stewards Cup and Gold Cup winner spearhead a field of six 70 & over rated horses in the penultimate and feature event of the a six-race card.
There are four challengers to Affirmative and they were all—Signal Note, Desert Dancer, Pawan Putra and Super Bird—given the minimum weight of 44 kilos for the 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap at 3.55 p.m.
The other spotlight event on the card is the race before—the modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses.
Seven were declared yesterday for this 1,600-metre turf contest at 3.20 p.m., including last year’s Trinidad Derby Stakes winner Stroke Of Luck as well as Coup D’Etat and Patta Patta, who beat him into third in the Mid Summer Classic on grass in late January.
Just 44 horses were declared for the fifth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season is 1.30 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 1.30 - NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. HERE COMES HEIDI 54 R. Jadoo; 2. MAGICAL WORLD 54 S. Balroop; 3. BLUE AVAGE 57 D. Khelawan; 4. SOCA HARMONY 54 B. Boodramsingh; 5. AMICABLE KATE 54 Rico Hernandez; 6. SMOKING HEELS 54 K. Santo.
RACE 2 – 2.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. FEEL THE HEAT 51.5 R. Ali; 2. PRINCE CONNOR 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 3. THE BIG SAINT 50 B. Boodramsingh; 4. SEXY EYES 57.5 S. Balroop; 5. UNO MAS 55.5 T. Phillips; 6. UNSETTLED 58 D. Khelawan.
RACE 3 – 2.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1750 Metres - $12,650. 1. RACING PATRIOT 57 D. Khelawan; 2. CACTUS TREASURE 54.5 R. Balgobin; 3. PERFECT SAINT 55 N. Samaroo; 4. COUNTRY SIGN 54 R. Jadoo; 5. ROAD RAGE 54.5 J. Boodramsingh; 6. PONTIUS PILATE 56.5 A. Poon; 7. PURE STRIKE 58.5 T. Phillips; 8. WHY KAPALUA 56.5 N. Flavenney.
RACE 4 – 3.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $16,100. 1. CP JET 54.5 N. Samaroo; 2. SEA OF GDANSK (TO) 54 K. Santo; 3. COUP D’ETAT 57 Rico Hernandez; 4. KHALEESI 58.5 S. Balroop; 5. MARVEL VIGOR 53 R. Jadoo; 6. STROKE OF LUCK 57 B. Boodramsingh; 7. PATTA PATTA 58 R. Ali.
RACE 5 – 3.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70 & OVER – 1200 Metres - $16,100. 1. SIGNAL NOTE 44 K. Santo; 2. AFFIRMATIVE 60 T. Phillips; 3. DESERT DANCER 44 R. Ali; 4. PAWAN PUTRA 44 R. Jadoo; 5. SUPER BIRD 44 B. Boodramsingh.
RACE 6 – 4.35 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. INFORTHEGLORY 57.5 A. Poon; 2. THE SPOKESMAN 58 S. Balroop; 3. THUNDERBIRD 57 T. Phillips; 4. ZELDA 56.5 N. Mohammed; 5. CON TE PARTIRO (TO) 57 T. Phillips; 6. LADY HAMILTON 57.5 J. Boodramsingh; 7. TRUSTY ROSE 55.5 R. Jadoo; 8. MY PLEASURE 56.5 D. Khelawan; 9. SCHWARZENEGGER 56.5 B. Boodramsingh; 10. EL CHAPO 47 A. Poon; 11. PURE PLEASURE 56.5 R. Ali; 12. UNSETTED HEART 52.5 K. Santo.