Novak Djokovic has left Australia after judges upheld the government’s cancellation of his visa and his deportation. Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.
The full reasons behind the court’s unanimous ruling will be published in the “coming days”. There was the possibility of a further legal challenge but it was confirmed half an hour after the ruling that Djokovic was not seeking that option. The player and his team arrived at Melbourne Airport for their flight home yesterday evening local time.
Djokovic, whose trouble entering Australia has centred around his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, had been scheduled to begin his quest today for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam crown but has now been replaced in the draw. He is now facing a potential three-year ban from travelling to Australia and will be permitted to return only in “compelling circumstances that affect the national interest”.
Tennis Australia said it ‘respects’ the decision of the Federal Court and Djokovic’s number one position in the draw has been filled by ‘lucky loser’—Italian Salvatore Caruso.
In a statement via The Age newspaper in Melbourne, Djokovic said: “I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.
“I respect the court’s ruling and I’ll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country. I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament. Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me.”
Yesterday’s appeal hearing followed Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision last Friday to cancel the world No 1’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”. Government lawyers argued that Djokovic risked whipping up anti-vaccination sentiment during Australia’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
“This cancellation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe”.