Kolkata Knight Riders got over the line with two balls left in a low-scoring game against Sunrisers Hyderabad to take the box seat in the race for the final IPL play-off spot.
Eoin Morgan’s side restricted already-eliminated Sunrisers to 115-8, thanks to their miserly spinners and a spectacular runout from the recalled Shakib Al Hasan which got rid of a motoring Kane Williamson.
The modest target occasionally appeared otherwise during a laboured pursuit, but Shubman Gill injected momentum where required during his classy half-century, and a landmark cameo from Dinesh Karthik saw Kolkata home with two balls and six wickets in the bank.
Victory leaves the fourth-placed Knight Riders two points clear of a three-strong chasing pack and with the best net run rate of the four ahead of their final group game against Rajasthan Royals, who are among their pursuers along with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.
Hyderabad came into the match as the sole team for whom the play-offs are out of reach, and their current haplessness was summed up by a first ball dismissal for Wriddhiman Saha, who would have been reprieved had he opted to review a leg-before decision off Tim Southee’s bowling.
An impatient swipe accounted for Jason Roy, but there was the promise of a notable knock from Williamson when, driving and late-cutting with ominous command, the skipper took 18 off a Shivan Mavi over. It took a stunning piece of work to cut him off in his prime, Shakib swivelling in his follow-through and throwing down the stumps as Williamson attempted a scampered single.
Williamson’s 26 remained Sunrisers’ highest score of the innings, the combined overs of Shakib and Sunil Narine going for just 32 even as the lion’s share of wickets went elsewhere — two apiece for Southee, Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy. There was no need for KKR to fling the bat in the run chase, but watchfulness threatened to become complete inertia in spells, not least after Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi departed within 10 balls. Gill sensed as much, kicking off a flurry of boundaries with a chancy lofted four to midwicket off Rashid Khan. When Gill eventually holed out off Siddarth Kaul having scored 57 from 51 — his first half-century in this season’s competition — old stager Karthik immediately took charge with a straight-driven four. Karthik was there at the end, a cross-batted boundary sparking Kolkata celebrations, in-between times bringing up his 4,000th IPL run.
RCB down Punjab Kings
In Sharjah, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their place in the IPL knockout stages with a six-run win over Punjab Kings.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (57 from 33 balls) top-scored for RCB as they posted 164-7, while Moises Henriques impressed with 3-12 from his four overs for Punjab.
In reply, KL Rahul (39 from 35) and Mayank Agarwal (57 from 42) put on 91 for the first wicket but their momentum slowed once the partnership was broken, and, after three wickets for RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-29), the Kings finished on 158-6 after leaving themselves too much to do in the last few overs.
RCB stay third but are safely through to the knockouts with a game to spare, while Punjab Kings remain fifth and must now win their final game and hope results go their way if they are to claim the last remaining play-off berth.
Having chosen to bat first, RCB was able to get through the powerplay without losing a wicket. Kohli, on nine, survived when Rahul was unable to gather the ball cleanly down the legside off Ravi Bishnoi before Devdutt Padikkal was dropped by Rahul later in the same over. There was a second life for Kohli on 10 when he pulled a Mohammed Shami delivery to mid-wicket where Sarfaraz Khan was unable to take the chance going to his left.
The RCB captain’s good fortune eventually ran out in the 10th over when a delivery from Henriques scuttled through to hit off stump as Kohli (25) tried to work it legside and Bangalore suffered another blow next ball as Dan Christian (0) was caught at backward point.
Henriques removed Padikkal (40 from 38) in his next over but Maxwell soon hit RCB out of that rocky patch, dominating a 73-run stand with AB de Villiers, hitting four sixes and reaching his half-century from just 29 balls.
De Villiers threatened to get going himself, smashing two maximums of his own, but was superbly run out by Sarfaraz in the 19th over as the Kings managed to limit the damage at the death. Shami (3-39) had been unusually expensive but took three wickets in the 20th over, including that of Maxwell, to give Punjab a boost at the halfway stage. The Kings openers ended the powerplay on 49-0 with both Rahul and Agarwal looking in fine touch. The game turned late in the 11th over when Rahul was caught at short third man off Shahbaz Ahmed and when the out-of-form Nicholas Pooran (3) fell to Chahal after a couple of quiet overs, it was suddenly Kohli’s men with the momentum.
Agarwal batted on to reach his fifty from 36 balls but the fatal blow for the Kings came in the 16th over when, with the required rate climbing, the opener miscued a sweep off Chahal and was caught, the leggie then produced a beautiful delivery which ripped past the outside edge to bowl Sarfaraz three balls later.
Aiden Markram did his best to keep Punjab on track but he fell to the impressive George Garton (1-27), the English left-armer executing his slower ball superbly to have the South African caught at long on. Leading wicket-taker in the IPL, Harshal Patel (0-27) was left with 19 to defend in the final over and while he did not add to his tally, he ran out Shahrukh Khan (16 from 11) and — barring wides or no-balls — had the game wrapped up with three balls to spare.