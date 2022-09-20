Despite not getting over the line in the first One-Day International on Monday, the West Indies women showed a lot of fight against the higher-ranked New Zealand outfit.
With a bit more consistency and better command of the middle overs, Windies all-rounder Chinelle Henry is confident they can bounce back in the second game of the three-match series, which will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua tomorrow.
Henry was one of the architects of the West Indies’ rally, belting 44 off 34 balls in an 83-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Kyshona Knight (36 off 61 balls) as the hosts fought back from 74 for five in the 21st over, to post 168 for seven off a reduced 35 overs.
While New Zealand looked to be on course for an easy win after Suzie Bates’ 51 at the top of the innings, three wickets from Hayley Matthews at the back end of the chase saw the game go down to the wire.
Bad light stopped play with the visitors on 159 for five with 12 balls left in the innings and ten runs needed for victory. The DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method had the “White Ferns” ahead of the par score by five runs.
Speaking to the media following the game, Henry said handling the middle will be key to getting bigger scores which will better their chances of coming out on top in the remainder of the series.
“I think we started off well with the bat but I think for us now, it is about getting through those middle overs better when the spinners come on,” assessed Henry. The Windies lost Stafanie Taylor, skipper Hayley Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi in the middle overs on Monday before Henry and Knight rescued the innings.
“I think once we can dominate those middle overs as a batting team, we will be scoring 230-plus runs for the remainder of the two games,” continued Henry. “I think going out there, the fight we showed as a team, as a bowling unit, if we keep doing that going forward, then there’s no doubt we will level the series and then of course go on to win it.”
Henry added: “I think to an extent, as a batting unit we need to rotate (the strike) in those middle overs a bit better and pick up some more singles of course. We lost a couple of quick wickets in that middle period and I think once we can figure out how we are going to rotate those middle overs as a unit moving forward, as I said we will be scoring 230-plus all the time.”
Of her own performance, the all-rounder said she is striving to be more consistent with the bat and ball. “I think going out there, you can see that the team didn’t get the start that we wanted and of course we needed a partnership and someone to put their hands up. Going out there with Kyshona, I think we had a plan and it worked for us and now it is about consistency,” she said.
“As an established all-rounder in this team now, batting at number seven, if I could get 30-plus runs in every match consistently, and being the opening bowler, getting wickets consistently for this team, then I think that will help my cricket stats and help the team’s performance going forward,” Henry added.
In terms of her skipper’s performance with the ball to keep the Windies in the hunt, Henry said it was good to see the other bowlers putting their hands up and delivering after she failed to get an early breakthrough. “We backed the skipper with whatever choices she made and I think the spinners did put their hands up and helped us out a bit and I think that is what we need (more of) going forward,” Henry explained.
Matthews grabbed three for 28 before Henry came back later in the innings to take one for 23. “If one or two players don’t perform then everybody else in the team needs to put their hands up and I think the rest of the bowlers did that today and unfortunately bad light gave New Zealand the result but we have two more games to look forward to,” she concluded.
The second match of the series bowls off tomorrow at 9.30 a.m. while the final game is scheduled for Sunday.