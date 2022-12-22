Agard, Rajack break records at short course trials

SWIMMERS Alejandro Agard and Amelia Rajack broke national records at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Short Course (25m) Trials at the National Aquatic Centre on Wednesday evening.
Both swimmers completed their record-breaking efforts in the 100 metres individual medley event for the Boys 11-12 and Girls 15-17 age-groups respectively. But they achieved it in different ways.
Agard, the Boys 11-12 overall champion at the ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships that concluded Sunday at the same venue, took one attempt to erase his own record set last month at the ASATT Open Short Course Swimming Championships. The Blue Dolphins Swim Club swimmer splashed through one length each of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle–in that order–to post a time of one minute 03.95 seconds. That bettered his previous time of 1:05.29.
Rajack, also the top Girls 15-17 swimmer at the ASATT Invitational, showed resilience and endurance in breaking the Girls 15-17 mark on her second attempt.
The Atlantis Aquatics swimmer first sprinted to a 1:10.02 clocking. On her second try 15 minutes later, Rajack, a distance swimmer in practice, found an extra kick to stop the clock in 1:09.64, shaving one hundredth of a second off Kadeja Phillips’ 2011 standard of 1:09.65.
The annual meet is the final opportunity for swimmers to attempt to set new marks in their age-groups before the end of the calendar year.