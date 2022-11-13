Agard sets age-group record at Short Course Open Swim Champs

Alejandro Agard broke the 11-12 100m individual medley record on the final day of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Agard was 11th overall in the preliminaries. Nikoli Blackman topped the prelims in 58.34 seconds to secure a lane in the final which was due to be contested in the final session last night.

Meanwhile, top T&T swimmer Dillon Carter was a non-starter in 100m IM (individual medley) and in the 50m freestyle heats yesterday morning.

Blackman was fastest in the 50m heats with a time of 22.76 seconds.

INTO FINAL 4

‘An excellent performance in a tricky chase.’

That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described his team’s easy seven-wicket victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

The win saw the defending CG United Super50 champions top Zone A with four wins in six games and it also knocked the Volcanoes out of the tournament.

Dookie competes in ITF tourney in Jamaica

JORDANE DOOKIE will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Jamaica.

It was supposed to be a five-member contingent in the 18 & under Grade V tournament, but all four boys — B’Jorn Hall, Kale Dalla Costa and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery — withdrew.

Woods, Eastmond win in C’bean Track Cycling

Tariq Woods won gold in the men’s one kilo time-trial on the final night of racing at the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, yesterday.

The T&T cyclist clocked one minute, 06.153 seconds over the four-lap event to take the gold medal with Rolondo Mendez second in the event in 1:06.783 while Jamaica’s Reid Malik copped the bronze medal in 1:06.917. T&T’s Enrique de Comarmond was fourth in 1:08.184 seconds.

Kings of white-ball format

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG, yesterday.

Jos Buttler’s side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord’s in 2019 and are now the first men’s team to hold both titles simultaneously.