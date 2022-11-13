Agard sets age-group record at Short Course Open Swim Champs

Alejandro Agard broke the 11-12 100m individual medley record on the final day of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Agard was 11th overall in the preliminaries. Nikoli Blackman topped the prelims in 58.34 seconds to secure a lane in the final which was due to be contested in the final session last night.
Meanwhile, top T&T swimmer Dillon Carter was a non-starter in 100m IM (individual medley) and in the 50m freestyle heats yesterday morning.
Blackman was fastest in the 50m heats with a time of 22.76 seconds.