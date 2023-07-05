The Trinidad and Tobago track and field team will travel to the Dominican Republic next week for a pre camp ahead of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Age Group Championships which take place in the same country from July 15-16.
During the pre-camp, participants will be exposed to age-appropriate sessions on anti-doping, safe-guarding and other relevant topics along with training sessions with their coaches.
The pre-camp for participating countries is being organised by NACAC in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee. The pre-camp will run from July 12-13 at a separate venue and then participants will be taken to the Games hotel ahead of the actual competition.
The T&T team were also involved in a camp at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on July 2, which allowed for meaningful interaction among team members, the completion of travel and other documents, the issue of uniforms and a workout session with the assigned coaches that focussed on baton passing and other key aspects of relay running.
National Team to 2023 NACAC Age Group Championships: Daija Reid, Ryanna Regis, Makayla Cupid, La’Shiya Biggart, Kerlon Henry, Jafari Edwards, Michal Paul Concorde, Aaron Radgman.
Manager: Michelle Stoute
Coaches: Kelsey Toussaint-Reid, Soren Bishop, Shaun Stuart.