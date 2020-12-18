Aguilleira eyes role reviving Windies team

Tion Webster and Jyd Goolie both slammed centuries for opposing teams as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continued their preparations for the Super50 with their second practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

In a match reduced to 40 overs, Webster smacked 127 off 95 deliveries in an opening stand of 180 with Keagan Simmons (85 off 92 balls) as the Denesh Ramdin-led team posted a very competitive 276 for six.