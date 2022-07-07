Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Merissa Aguilleira

LEARNING THE ROPES: Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira and CWI coach development manager Chris Brabazon. —Photo: CWI Media

Retired West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira is making additional moves to become a professional coach, She says that she wants to contribute to taking the women’s game in the region to the next level.

Aguilleira, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Representative Coaching Programme (Level 2) at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.

“I’m passionate about cricket, I have a lot of knowledge about the game. I think it would be very selfish of me not to pass it on to the next generation. I have a vision of where I want to see West Indies cricket go, so it’s really important that we have persons who are passionate about the game and willing to take up that mantle of really carrying women’s cricket and pushing it forward to the rightful position that it’s supposed to be,” she said.

“I think when you’re a coach, all these things can tie into developing women’s cricket and really selling a brand. And once you build that coaching philosophy, and what you really want the players to look like, and you want them to be, I think that can also make West Indies cricket stronger. So, I’m passionate about this, happy that I’m getting myself involved in it, and I look forward to it.”

Aguilleira has been involved in recent cricket series, including the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s tour of Barbados in May and the Cricket West Indies Women’s Tournaments (CG United Super50 and T20 Blaze) in Guyana. She is also playing a major role in the CWI Women’s Under-19 T20 event as tournament director.

Aguilleira, recognised among the most successful women’s cricketers for West Indies, said she always liked the idea of coaching and was encouraged to go in that direction.

“I remember, I spoke to someone recently when I was trying to get involved in match refereeing. And while I had another discussion with the person, I remember seeing him looking at me, and he was like, ‘you’re supposed to be a coach’. I really started to think deep within myself that this is something I really need to get myself involved in,” she said.

CWI coach development manager Chris Brabazon said CWI was supporting Aguilleira’s transition into coaching and also focusing on recruiting and training female coaches.

“There is a need for more female coaches at all levels of our West Indies Cricket Pathway across the region. If we can increase the number of female role models in our cricket, we are much better placed to engage and inspire the next generation of girls to take up the game and continue through to the senior ranks,” he said.

“We have managed to train and accredit over 150 female coaches from Foundation to Level 2 over the past two years and it is great to now be putting processes into place for Merissa and other experienced players and coaches to go on and play a key role in the High-Performance realm of West Indies cricket.

“To have Merissa involved is fantastic as she is such a knowledgeable and passionate cricket person, a well-respected figure, and a great role model for our players and coaches. So, we want to make sure that we support her on her coaching journey as much as we can,” Brabazon added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T girls must win in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 girls must win tonight to have any chance of lifting the trophy after being trounced when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship served off yesterday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

SKIPPER’S KNOCK

SKIPPER’S KNOCK

Captain Nicholas Pooran lashed his fourth Twenty20 International fifty in his last five innings as West Indies romped to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 series win in Providence yesterday.

Asked to chase 164 in the final contest at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies overhauled their target in the penultimate over with the left-handed Pooran finishing on 74 not out off just 30 balls in a dominant knock.

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) women’s football team will be looking for their first win of the Ascension-sponsored 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season, after a false start to their campaign a week ago.

Tomorrow, QPCC take on Defence Force at Valsayn, as WoLF stages its third round of competition.

Campbell leads off Nations Cup campaign

The trio of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will be chasing World Championship points in the third leg of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series, from today in Cali, Colombia.

TTO riders had a tough time in the Glasgow, Scotland and Milton, Canada legs of the series. But Campbell will be hoping to improve the medal prospects when he goes in the Men’s elimination heats today. This will be Campbell’s first stint at the Nations Cup this year. In addition to the elimination today, Campbell will also compete in the omnium on Sunday.

Up the tempo!

Up the tempo!

Head coach Kenwyne Jones thinks his Trinidad and Tobago players need to impose themselves on their opponents and is expecting such from the Women Warriors when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group B match in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight from 7 p.m.

“In international football, you have to be able to impress your will and your confidence, your intensity on the match itself (and) on the other team, and we have to do that,” he explained in a virtual press conference yesterday. “We have to bring the intensity.

Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Retired West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira is making additional moves to become a professional coach, She says that she wants to contribute to taking the women’s game in the region to the next level.

Aguilleira, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Representative Coaching Programme (Level 2) at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.