Michelle-Lee Ahye anchored the Budapest World team to victory in the Women’s 4x100 Metres relay at the Hungarian Grand Prix Series meet in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.
The Trinidad and Tobago track star combined with Americans Taliyah Brooks and Cara Nnenya Hailey as well as Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison for a comfortable win.
The international quartet got the baton around the track in 43.26 seconds for a huge gap on the second-placed Budapest US Stars team (44.63). Hungary (45.29) finished third. About three hours earlier, Ahye clocked 11.16 seconds for fourth spot in the Women’s 100m dash at the World Athletics Continental Tour—Bronze meet. Morrison stopped the clock at 11 seconds flat to grab gold, ahead of Great Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.07) and American English Gardner (11.09).
Two Sundays ago, at the Ed Murphey Classic in Tennessee, USA, Machel Cedenio won the Men’s 400m event. The T&T quartermiler got home in 45.98 seconds to finish well ahead of American Khallifah Rosser, the runner-up in 46.35. Jamaican Javon Francis was third in 47.84.
Last week Wednesday, T&T sprinter Jonathan Farinha clocked 10.40 seconds to finish second in a men’s 100m race at the Lee Valley Sprint Double 100M Open Series meet in London, England. In another 100m race, Farinha was sixth in 10.53.
On Sunday, at the Kolo Extraligy Muzu A Zen meet in Praha, Czech Republic, T&T’s Hilenn James threw the iron ball 14.70 metres to secure silver in the Women’s Shot Put. James was seventh in the discus with a 44.95m effort.