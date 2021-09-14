Ahye closes with 11.19 run

Michelle-Lee Ahye

FINAL 2021 RACE: Trinidad and Tobago track star Michelle-Lee Ahye.

Michelle-Lee Ahye closed off her 2021 campaign with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s 100 metres at the Gala dei Castelli World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star clocked 11.19 seconds.

Ahye produced an identical performance in her previous outing, the Carenage sprinter getting to the line in 11.19 for fifth spot in Sunday’s ISTAF Berlin 100.

Yesterday’s race was dominated by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Jamaican sprint great bolted to victory in 10.78 seconds—a new Gala dei Castelli meet record. Swiss sprinters, Mujinga Kambundji and Ajla Del Ponte finished second and third, respectively, in 10.99 and 11.11. Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison got home in 11.17 to snatch fourth spot.

Ahye opened her 2021 season on April 30 with a 23.47 seconds 200m run in California, USA. On May 15, the 29-year-old launched her 100m campaign with two races in California, clocking 11.23 and 11.36.

On June 5, at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida, USA, Ahye was fourth in the Women’s 100m final in 11.04 seconds. The clocking earned her selection on the T&T team for the Tokyo Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, Ahye clocked a season’s best 11 seconds flat in finishing third in her semifinal heat and ninth overall. The top eight progressed to the final, Ahye missing out on a championship race lane by one-thousandth of a second.

Two Sundays ago, at a meet in Breclav, Czech Republic, Hilenn James finished third in the women’s shot put with a 14.42 metres effort. In the discus, the T&T field athlete threw 45.93m to claim fifth spot.

