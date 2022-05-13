Ahye grabs Ponce silver

Michelle-Lee Ahye picked up silver in the women’s 100 metres dash at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic in Ponce, Puerto Rico, late on Thursday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star got to the line in 11.06 seconds.
Ahye finished behind Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet, the reigning Olympic champion striking gold in 10.93 seconds to become the first woman to dive under 11 seconds in Puerto Rico. Americans Shania Collins and Tamari Davis finished third and fourth, respectively, both sprinters clocking 11.08. Jamaican Natalliah Whyte was fifth in 11.13.
In the qualifying round, Ahye finished third in heat two in 11.22 seconds, the same time clocked by second-placed Whyte. American Cambrea Sturgis was first in 11.20. Thompson-Herah topped heat one in 11.22.
Ahye has been enjoying a successful 2022 campaign. In March, in Belgrade, Serbia, the Carenage sprinter clocked 7.11 seconds to finish seventh in the World Athletics Indoor Championship women’s 60m final. Ahye opened her outdoor campaign in April with a 10.96 100m clocking at the Mt SAC Relays in California, USA. She followed up last Saturday with a 10.94 scorcher, also in California, and continued her fine run with Thursday’s impressive Ponce dash.
Another T&T sprint star, Jereem “The Dream” Richards captured men’s 200m bronze at yesterday’s Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar. Richards produced a wind-aided 20.15 seconds run to finish just ahead of Olympic half-lap champion Andre De Grasse. The Canadian was also credited with a 20.15 clocking.
Noah Lyles was golden in the half-lap event, the reigning world champion stopping the clock at 19.72 seconds. His USA teammate, Fred Kerley secured silver with a 19.75 clocking.
In March, Richards became T&T’s first ever World Athletics Indoor Championship gold medallist with a 45.00 seconds Championship record run in the men’s 400m final. On May 1, at the Pure Athletics Global Invitational in Florida, USA, the Point Fortin athlete clocked a season’s best 20.06 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m.