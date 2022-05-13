Ahye grabs Ponce silver

Michelle-Lee Ahye

SUCCESSFUL 2022 CAMPAIGN: T&T sprint star Michelle-Lee Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye picked up silver in the women’s 100 metres dash at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic in Ponce, Puerto Rico, late on Thursday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star got to the line in 11.06 seconds.

Ahye finished behind Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet, the reigning Olympic champion striking gold in 10.93 seconds to become the first woman to dive under 11 seconds in Puerto Rico. Americans Shania Collins and Tamari Davis finished third and fourth, respectively, both sprinters clocking 11.08. Jamaican Natalliah Whyte was fifth in 11.13.

In the qualifying round, Ahye finished third in heat two in 11.22 seconds, the same time clocked by second-placed Whyte. American Cambrea Sturgis was first in 11.20. Thompson-Herah topped heat one in 11.22.

Ahye has been enjoying a successful 2022 campaign. In March, in Belgrade, Serbia, the Carenage sprinter clocked 7.11 seconds to finish seventh in the World Athletics Indoor Championship women’s 60m final. Ahye opened her outdoor campaign in April with a 10.96 100m clocking at the Mt SAC Relays in California, USA. She followed up last Saturday with a 10.94 scorcher, also in California, and continued her fine run with Thursday’s impressive Ponce dash.

Another T&T sprint star, Jereem “The Dream” Richards captured men’s 200m bronze at yesterday’s Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar. Richards produced a wind-aided 20.15 seconds run to finish just ahead of Olympic half-lap champion Andre De Grasse. The Canadian was also credited with a 20.15 clocking.

Noah Lyles was golden in the half-lap event, the reigning world champion stopping the clock at 19.72 seconds. His USA teammate, Fred Kerley secured silver with a 19.75 clocking.

In March, Richards became T&T’s first ever World Athletics Indoor Championship gold medallist with a 45.00 seconds Championship record run in the men’s 400m final. On May 1, at the Pure Athletics Global Invitational in Florida, USA, the Point Fortin athlete clocked a season’s best 20.06 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m.

CWI helps coaches develop skills set

Antiguan coaches got an opportunity to develop their skills this week through an initiative that Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it wants to roll out across the region.

A day-long seminar at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, jointly hosted by CWI and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), saw CWI High Performance Unit staff, including coach development manager Chris Brabazon, high performance manager Graeme West, and high performance coach Steve Liburd, guiding 22 participants through a range of topics including coaching philosophy, applied skill acquisition across fielding and batting as well as how to plan and deliver effective, contemporary training sessions.

Pride coach cautions against complacency

Current leaders and defending champions Barbados Pride are not taking anything for granted when the West Indies Championship four-day tournament resumes in Trinidad next week.

Coach Vasbert Drakes, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, acknowledged that expectations will be high for his team but noted that conditions in Trinidad will provide a different challenge for all the players.

Spicer back for ‘WASA’ tourney

CATHERINE SPICER will return to action after almost three years today in the WASA Table Tennis Club Classification Tournament at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street.

The 26-year-old has not been seen since she was crowned national champion for the second successive time in the middle of 2019.

Ramroop hits ton in U-13 tourney

TYLER RAMROOP slammed the first century in the Scotiabank-sponsored Under-13 Inter-Zone Tournament on Wednesday when East Zone hammered Tobago by 156 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.

Opening batter Ramroop studded his innings with 24 fours and dominated the Tobago bowling as East Zone piled up 252 for the loss of five wickets in 36 overs. The only other batsmen to get into double figures were Stephen Bhimsingh (22) and Jadon Rochais (21).

Women Warriors begin against Olympic champions Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors were given a tough opening match against Olympic champions Canada when CONCACAF yesterday released final match fixtures for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship carded for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Still, the Women Warriors might not have a better chance of reaching a FIFA World Cup, since as many as six CONCACAF teams have the chance of reaching the tournament.