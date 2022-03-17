Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem “The Dream” Richards will be in action for Trinidad and Tobago on the opening day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, today.
Ahye opens the T&T campaign in the women’s 60 metres heats. With a season’s best of 7.19 seconds, the 29-year-old sprint star is seeded 14th in an overall field of 49. Poland’s Ewa Swoboda is the world leader at 6.99 and favourite for gold. American Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04) and Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji (7.05) are also key contenders for the global title.
Ahye has the fifth fastest personal best in the field, and could be in the mix as well if she can reproduce her 7.09 seconds national record.
The opening round of the women’s 60m dash will be contested from 5.15 this morning (T&T time). The semi-final round is scheduled from 1.05 p.m. and the final at 3.52 p.m.
Richards is among the favourites for men’s 400m gold. The 45.83 seconds indoor best he clocked last month has earned him the number three seed. Of the 29 athletes entered, only Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia (45.48) and American Trevor Bassitt (45.75) have gone faster in 2022.
The men’s 400m first round starts at 6 a.m. (T&T time) today. The semis take place from 2.15 p.m., while the final is scheduled for 3.15 tomorrow afternoon.
Jerod Elcock and Ruebin Walters will also fly the Red, White and Black in Belgrade. Elcock will face the starter in his men’s 60m first round heat tomorrow morning, while Walters opens his campaign in the men’s 60m hurdles on Sunday morning.