Michelle-Lee Ahye was on fire at the Orange County Classic in California, USA, on Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at a season’s best 10.94 seconds to grab women’s 100 metres gold.
Ahye forced Morolake Akinosun and Twanisha Terry to settle for silver and bronze, respectively, the Americans clocking 10.98 and 11.01. Ahye was also the fastest on show in the qualifying round, the Carenage sprinter winning her heat in a wind-assisted 11.02. Ahye’s 10.94 run in the championship race earned her sixth spot on the 2022 world outdoor performance list. Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the global leader at 10.67.
Meanwhile, Jerod Elcock struck gold in the Men’s 100m dash at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Outdoor Championships, in Kansas. The Butler Community College sprinter got home in a wind-aided 9.92 seconds.
In the preliminaries, Elcock clocked a windy 10.09. Barton Community College’s Marcus Purcell was 13th fastest in 10.47, while Northwest Kansas Technical College’s Jaydon Moore was 17th in 10.54. Both times were windy.
Elcock secured 200m silver with a windy 20.17 seconds run. In the qualifying round, Elcock and Moore were fifth and 16th, respectively, in windy clockings of 20.94 and 21.55. Cloud County Community College freshman Anson Moses finished ninth in the Men’ javelin with a 40.97 metres throw and tenth overall in the 110m hurdles in a windy 15.03.
Safiya John captured three titles at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Outdoor Championships, in Texas. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior accumulated a wind-aided 5,602 points for top spot in the Women’s heptathlon. John also claimed the long jump title with a 6.10 metres leap and the 100m hurdles crown in a windy 13.30 seconds. She clocked a wind-legal 13.99 in the qualifying round.
John picked up high jump silver with a 1.71m clearance and finished fourth in the triple jump at 12.37m. Her Arkansas at Pine Bluff team-mates, Che Rochford and Franklyn Stanislaus grabbed gold and bronze, respectively, in the Men’s decathlon. Rochford accumulated 6,269 points, while Stanislaus earned 6,117.
Kymoi Noray was golden in the Women’s javelin. The Jackson State University sophomore landed the spear 44.03m.
Genesis Joseph secured fourth spot in the Men’s 800m final. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff freshman clocked a personal best one minute, 53.01 seconds.
Adell Colthrust finished sixth in the Men’s 100m final in a windy 10.50 seconds. The Jackson State sprinter clocked 10.59 in the qualifying round. Colthrust was sixth in the 200m final in 21.32. In the preliminaries, he got to the line in 21.31.
Rochford threw 49.41m for seventh spot in the Men’s javelin. Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Joanna Rogers was tenth fastest in the Women’s 400m in 56.36 seconds and 11th in the 200 in 24.69. And Stanislaus clocked 15.54 for 18th spot overall in the Men’s 110m hurdles.
At the Tom Tellez Invitational, in Texas, Janeil Bellille won the Women’s 400m hurdles in 1:00.81. University of Houston freshman Dillon Leacock finished fourth in the Men’s 400m hurdles in 52.61 seconds. Texas A&M University’s Taejha Badal was sixth fastest in the Women’s 200m in a windy 23.73 and seventh in the 100 in a windy 11.72.
In Minnesota, Kion Benjamin finished second in the St Thomas Tommie Twilight meet Men’s 100m dash. The University of Minnesota sprinter got to the line in a season’s best 10.28 seconds.
At the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Championships, in Texas, Talena Murray bagged Women’s javelin bronze. The Angelo State University junior threw 42.20m.
West Texas A&M University’s Jalen Purcell was fourth fastest in the Men’s 100m preliminaries in a windy 10.32 seconds. In the final, however, he was eighth in a windy 17.26. Purcell was eighth fastest in the 200m qualifying round in 21.67, but did not face the starter in the championship race. Another West Texas A&M student, Ohdel James opted out of the Men’s 400m final after finishing eighth overall in the preliminaries in 49.44.
At the Gulf South Conference Outdoor Championships, in Mississippi, Ian Thomas clocked 12.38 seconds for eighth spot in the men’s 100m final. The Lee University senior produced a 10.94 run in the qualifying round. In the 200, Thomas clocked 21.67 in the preliminaries, but did not face the starter in the final.