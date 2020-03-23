Aiming higher

After coming off a successful season in 2019, Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowler Anderson Phillip had to adjust his expectations for 2020 after being sidelined for the first five matches of the West Indies Championship.
But when he did finally return for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the back end of the season, he delivered match-winning performances with a career-best of ten for 72 in the team’s most recent win against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Following his career-best effort, Phillip is now eyeing a place in the West Indies team and is just waiting for season to resume so he can continue his quest to reach the international level.
However, Phillip, along with the rest of the cricketers from the region and around the world, have been sidelined once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down most major sporting events worldwide.
It has left the West Indies Championship in limbo with Cricket West Indies still uncertain of its next move having already suspended all cricket under its purview for 30 days, dating back to March 16.
Despite the shutdown, Phillip is continuing to put in the hard work as he awaits another opportunity to play cricket.
Speaking about his match-winning performance against the Volcanoes and current leaders Barbados Pride earlier this month, Phillip said: “It was a great feeling to deliver and actually perform to get my country to a victory... I am looking at the international level from here.”
“It is a wonderful feeling being able to represent your country. I did it at age-group cricket which is the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 level and it was a pleasure and a dream for me to be representing my country. Now I am at the senior level I am just thankful for this wonderful opportunity and for being able to perform at this level,” he continued.
In addition his ten-wicket haul against the Volcanoes, Phillip grabbed six for 59 and one for 37 when the Red Force whipped the Pride by 147 runs. He credited his work ethic and intense training regime for much of his success and said he will continue to put in the effort even in the face of the uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Training is very strict with me. I am a hard trainer and whenever I come to training I always put in that extra effort. We train four days a week. I usually do extra work as well on morning or after the sessions,” Phillip noted.
His hard work earned him a spot in the Trinbago Knight Riders’ Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise in 2016. The right-arm fast-bowler has continued to develop his game since and last year he earned the Andy Roberts award for the Most Promising Fast Bowler in the West Indies Championship four-day tournament in the 2018-19 season, when he captured 28 wickets in eight first-class matches.
He was determined to do better this season but was injured in last November’s Super50 competition and didn’t return to the four-day team until the second half of the West Indies Championship. Now in just three matches, he has 21 wickets.
Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon has also been impressed with Phillip’s work ethic and his performances since returning from injury against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in St Kitts at the end of February.
“When he came back in St Kitts, he came back with such high energy and such positive energy. It was really amazing to see him come back from injury and just run into the game and really bowling absolutely fantastic. The length and the lines and the movement that he is getting with the ball is just unbelievable,” Dillon praised.
“It is just for him to continue. I know we have a bit of a break and of course we are following the developments so we can plan what we are going to do in the next month. I am really happy but it is also kind of disappointing as well because with the cricket we are playing right now, it would have been nice to really finish off the next two games and the season on a high. But this is out of our control but we will keep working and whatever comes at the end of the 30 days, we will just deal with it,” the Red Force coach added.
Speaking about the suspension of cricket, Phillip said: “It is a big impact because the team is just starting to build some momentum with these victories. This break will affect us but it is just to keep working so when we get the go-ahead to resume playing, we will be ready.”
In the meantime, Phillip said he and his teammates will keep on training and working until they get the go ahead to play cricket and represent T&T again.