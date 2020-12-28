AIMING HIGHER

Driven by a desire to reach the pinnacle of his profession and backed by the unwavering support of an expanding family, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed intends to up his game in 2021 in the hope of finally achieving his goal of playing Test cricket.
Like every other athlete in Trinidad and Tobago, 2020 has been a tough year that has taken a toll; physically, mentally and financially. But with the possibility of regional cricket resuming early next year, Mohammed is optimistic about the future and is focused on turning his dream into reality.
And even in a pandemic, the 34-year-old has the full backing of his family, which he said was the main reason he is still playing the sport.
“I think my goals will always be the same but obviously I will have to try and up it (my performances) somehow because looking back at my stats for the last three years, I have still not managed to play Test cricket as yet,” Mohammed said, having had some time to reflect on his career due to the shutdown of sports in March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think I have been fairly consistent in terms of the last couple of years but I can’t seem to break into the Test team. Sometimes it is disappointing and demoralising but I think it’s all just part and parcel of it,” he waxed philosophically.
“Maybe I have to up my game and instead of scoring two centuries, like I have been doing for the last three years, maybe I have to aim for three or four, which will be difficult seeing as how there is likely to have only one round of matches next year,” Mohammed reasoned.
“It was a good time for me personally to sit and reflect on the season. I think I had a good year especially in the Super50. In seven innings I batted, I scored three half-centuries, a century, and my average was 89. The same could be said for the four-day tournament. I averaged 42 with a couple of half-centuries and two centuries as well,” he noted.
“So, reflecting on it, I think I had a pretty good year and obviously I was a little bit disappointed not being selected in the West Indies Test team or back into the ODI team but I guess I just have to continue what I have been doing and hopefully they will think that my performances are good enough to be recalled for ODI or finally make my Test debut,” he added.
In 2017/18, Mohammed played just four first-class matches, scoring 234 runs at an average of 46.8. He scored two centuries with a highest score of 113 that season.
A year later, he played all ten matches in the four-day championship, amassing 634 runs with two centuries and three 50s. He finished that season with a high score of 121 and an average of 35.22. This past season, the right-hander and former West Indies Under-19 player tallied 424 runs from seven games, at an average of 42.4. He again scored two centuries and one half-century.
Next year, with just one round of matches to be played, Mohammed is plotting to notch up some more big scores in the hopes of attracting the eye of the West Indies selectors and with the West Indies Test batsmen struggling for consistency at the moment, Roger Harper and his panel will surely be on the lookout for standout performances in the upcoming season.
“My main aim and my goal since I started playing was to play Test cricket, and it is still is, and hopefully the selectors will realise that I have been doing well. Looking back during this Covid-19 period, over the last ten years I have scored ten centuries or more at first-class level and I have never played a Test match. I have seen guys play Test matches with one, two or three centuries in their career and I am at 11 now and I have never been given a chance,” lamented Mohammed.
In terms of coping with the pandemic, restrictions and the new normal, Mohammed said it was difficult at first but he is making the necessary adjustments.
“In terms of my game I don’t think the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions affected it. In terms of personal life, it has been a little bit tough not being able to socialise with family as often as you would want to or gather together as we would normally do, but we have to work with what it is because this is a very serious situation,” he explained.
He continued: “Yes, I think is difficult to train on your own in terms of working on your fitness and batting and stuff like that. When you are on your own, you need find that motivation to get up and get to work on a daily basis or even for a few days a week, especially when you don’t know when you will be on the field again, but that is what you have to do as a professional cricketer. You have to put in that work and maintain your fitness.”
Now that national teams are being allowed to resume full training, Mohammed said he is in a better place mentally and physically and is ready to get back in the middle.
“I think we are now in a better space since resuming team training sessions. We did fitness tests and fitness looks pretty good. In terms of the metal side, I think the time off was good for us or for myself so to speak. I am in a pretty good space so hopefully we can play our trial matches and get ready for Super50 and hopefully that tournament will come off,” said Mohammed.
On the personal side of things, Mohammed said he leans heavily on the support of his family and that family is set to get just a little bit bigger come next year.
“Personally, everything is okay and my family is well and everyone is healthy for now. I have something that I have been looking forward to for a long while now; my wife is four months pregnant so hopefully that goes well and I can see a young Mohammed sometime next year,” he revealed.
“It is a difficult situation and we all know how serious it is but my family is 100 percent behind me. They have always been all-in and I have said it numerous times, I think if it wasn’t for my family, my parents and my wife...I am being honest, I don’t think I would still be playing this game,” Mohammed admitted.
“As much as it is a difficult game, when you do well, you expect to be rewarded but I think I have been treated harshly...I mean my family, my wife, they are my strength and the reason why I am still going in this sport,” he concluded.