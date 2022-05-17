AKEAL FIRED UP

West Indies white-ball all-rounder Akeal Hosein is ready to step up with the bat, ball or in the field, as the West Indies four-day Championship resumes today after a three-month break with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force looking to maintain their winning ways when they tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
The Red Force won their first two games of the season in February against the Jamaica Scorpions and the Windward Islands Volcanoes, both matches taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
The Hurricanes won their opening match against Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen’s Park Oval (PoS) before losing to defending champions and current leaders Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval.
The remainder of the first-class season will be played in Trinidad and the other round-three matches starting today will see Barbados up against Guyana at the Oval while Jamaica square off against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Tarouba.
Red Force skipper Imran Khan welcomed back Hosein, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and middle order batter Darren Bravo to the line-up saying their presence would be a big boost for the home side’s title prospects. Gabriel is coming back into the team, having missed the second game of the season due to injury, while Hosein and Bravo missed the first two matches while on West Indies white-ball duty.
“I think I would like to help the team cross the line in all aspects, whether it is with the bat, the ball or causing a run out or taking a couple of catches in the field,” Hosein told the Express yesterday. “I think once you play at the highest level, you need to come down and sort of dominate the lower level, which is regional cricket,” the 29-year-old all-rounder added.
“It is good motivation to come downstairs and say well listen, you know you come from a higher level and you need to come down and put pressure on the guys and perform and help them raise their level. At the end of the day you are a West Indies player and you are taking a step down from that level so you definitely need to show why you are a West Indies player with an outstanding performance,” Hosein continued.
Hosein, who also has a first-class century to his name, also noted that he is ready to make his return to the longer format of the game. The left-arm orthodox spinner became a regular in the West Indies white-ball set-up over the last two years and last played red-ball cricket for T&T just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
However, he said there’s “no nerves” as he rejoins the Red Force ranks.
“I think the guys were very welcoming of myself and Bravo coming back into the set-up. We had brilliant training sessions and we had a practice match and match scenario sessions leading up to the game. So, you find back your footing from those sort of preparations so I don’t think there are any nerves heading in the match,” the QPCC player explained.
His confidence was also boosted by his recent exploits with the bat, when he scored an unbeaten century in a Red Force three-day practice match at the Diego Martin facility and also played a match-winning innings in the domestic 50-over and T20 club cricket finals recently.
“I think I’m getting some big scores which is pleasing. I also had a century not out in the three-day trial match at the ground we are going to play on, so that is extra confidence as well and for me it is just to play whatever role the team wants for us to be victorious in that match,” the left-hander said of his batting.
Despite all the confidence he has in himself to deliver, Hosein also recognised the need to guard against complacency. “I think cricket is a funny game and it’s all about what turns up on the day,” he cautioned. “We just have to keep it open and like we said in our team meetings, just do the basics and do the right things and everything will take care of itself and just be mindful to always enjoy whatever we do,” Hosein concluded.
SQUADS:
T&T Red Force: Imran Khan (Captain), Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Jayden Seales, Bryan Charles, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Uthman Muhammad, Anderson Phillip, Keagan Simmons, Joshua Da Silva.
LI Hurricanes: Rahkeem Cornwall (Captain), Hayden Walsh Jr., Devon Thomas, Amir Jangoo, Kieran Powell, Colin Archibald, Terence Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Sheeno Berridge, Daniel Doram, Damion Williams, Ross Powell, Kian Pemberton.
WI Championship fixtures
Round 3 - May 18-21
T&T Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Diego Martin Sporting Complex
Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride, Queen’s Park Oval
Points Standings
Teams M W L D Pts
1. Barbados 2 2 0 0 42
2. T&T 2 2 0 0 38.6
3. Leewards 2 1 1 0 24.6
4. Guyana 2 1 1 0 21.4
5. Windwards 2 0 2 0 10.8
6. Jamaica 2 0 2 0 8.8