The white ball delivered by Mustafizur Rahman seemed to have a magnetic quality for Kjorn Ottley. He couldn’t help poking his bat at it, but his feet never moved close and the catch to Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps was routine. That tame start set up a tame, lame finish to the West Indies’ pursuit of 298 in the third and final One-Day International. To lose by 120 runs in a 50-over match is pretty bad news. Embarrassing. Alarming.
But for the West Indies XI — I find it hard to describe them as a team —- that played that three-match series, the level of performance on Monday was about standard.
The Windies were not threats in any of the three games played against the side ranked seventh in the ICC’s One-Day rankings. It was an uncomfortable reminder of what happened nearly 12 years ago in the Caribbean.
Back in 2009, a more lowly, emerging Bangladesh came to the islands to play two Tests and three ODIs. They won every single match against West Indies teams lacking a host of first choice players, just as is the case on this tour. But while Covid-19 is the excuse for the so-called “stars” being absent this time, back in 2009, the problem was one of the disputes between the then West Indies Cricket Board and the West Indies Players Association that darkened the first decade of the new millennium.
I bring this up now because the opportunities presented to the “scab” replacements then, are the same that are currently before the players on the Bangladesh tour.
Just to refresh your memories dear readers, here are the players who made their international debuts in those matches — (Tests) Dale Richards, Omar Phillips, Ryan Austin, Travis Dowlin, Chadwick Walton, Kemar Roach; (ODIs) Kieran Powell, Nelon Pascal, Devon Thomas, Gavin Tonge, Kemar Roach.
It’s safe to say that of that lot, only fast bowler Roach has gone on to have a successful career for West Indies. Full of pace then, Kemar was the find of that series, bagging six wickets in his debut Test at Arnos Vale. And despite some lengthy injury layoffs, the last of which reduced his quickness, Roach has earned 204 wickets in Tests and 124 in One-Dayers. Tests are his main beat these days, but he has endured well, and has earned the right to offer advice to his new young teammates trying to figure out how not to let themselves down on this tour.
Akeal Hosein is one who might benefit most from some chats with the senior pro. His potential has already been recognised.
Before the One-Day series started his skipper Jason Mohammed told the media: “I think he will be a very crucial player for us in this series. He spins the ball nicely and has a lovely arm-ball...He is a very capable batsman and is very good in the field as well. There is a lot to look forward for from Akeal Hosein and hopefully he can come to the party and really showcase his talent and do well.”
With two matches gone, assistant coach Roddy Estwick added: “If you look at the performance of Akeal in his first two games, he bowled very well and you could see he had the batsmen thinking and he got three wickets in the first game. In the second game, you could see they came up with a different plan, trying to sweep him to throw him off his line but that tells us that he’s made a decent start but all he’s made is a decent start to his international career. It is (a question) now of how hard is he is prepared to work going forward.”
When the series was over, coach Phil Simmons noted: “He’s definitely a man of the future. To make your debut and to get three-for and then have the kind of respect that you’ve been shown in the last two games, it means that you improving and that you are doing something right, so he is someone for the future.”
To make the future his own though, will take a lot of work and planning and character from Hosein. Roach can speak to those things from personal experience.
True, the two men operate at very different ends of the bowling spectrum. While Roach deals in speed and seam movement, left-armer Hosein banks on his guile and what spin he can extract as a slow bowler to pick up his wickets. But what Roach can help Hosein with a great deal, is explaining how to add layers to his game. Roach had to adjust to his reduced pace and still be a wicket-taking threat.
And while no allrounder, he has made himself into a stubborn lower order batsman, a good foil for a specialist. Roach also had to deal with the setback of being on the sidelines a long time and having to still believe he could have a career at the highest level. He is one of the very few west Indians in the last decade who can say he has come through his fiery tests with success, his broad chest, broader still for the toughening by hard knocks. Hosein should take notes.
He has genuine potential as an all-rounder. When first I saw him as a teenager for Queen’s Park it was his neat batting that first caught the eye. Bowling is now his forte, but he should not neglect that side of his game, for survival in the 50-over version of white ball cricket is not easy for spinners who lack variety, especially against batsmen who are prepared to use their feet, and those keen to bring out the “broom” and sweep.
When he gets more chances to play, Hosein will be tested that way. He will be studied, as he has been already. But he has the chance to meet that challenge, to even dare the WI selectors to pick him for the five-day game.
Yes, Akeal has a big chance to be like Kemar and grab the ball that was thrown to him on this tour and produce a good, long spell.