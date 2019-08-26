Nyoshia Cain-Claxton, Team TTO’s first medallist at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, is looking forward to doubling her tally in her main event, the 100m that dashes off tomorrow. But today double defending champ Akeem Stewart sill start his title defence in the Men’s (field) F43 Discus event.
Stewart, who placed 12th in the Men’s shot put event at the 2019 Pan American Games which concluded three Sundays ago, returns to the Estadio Atletico in the National Sporting Village in La Videna, where he will be looking to repeat his performances in the para athletics from Toronto 2015.
And yesterday evening, para swimmer Shanntol Ince placed sixth in the Women’s S9 50-metre freestyle final, clocking 33.23 seconds in a race won by American Elizabeth Smith in a new Parapan American games record (29.55).