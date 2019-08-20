NO LETTING UP*

THE REAL DEAL: Trinidad and Tobago's Akeem Stewart lets out a roar after smashing the Para World Championships shot put F43 world record in London on Sunday.

Double defending champion Akeem Stewart will lead a five-member Team TTO squad to the Parapan American Games that gets underway Friday in Lima, Peru.

The team, whose chef de mission is Micky Ruben, was expected to jet out yesterday for the South American country. Ruben arrived ahead of the team last Saturday. Stewart, who placed 12th in the Men’s shot put event at the 2019 Pan American Games that concluded two Sundays ago, returns to the Estadio Atletico in the National Sporting Village in La Videna where he will be looking to repeat his performances in the para athletics from Toronto 2015.

