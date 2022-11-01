Akeem moving on

After four seasons with the Halifax Wanderers, Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeem Garcia departs as the all-time leading scorer in club history and is second all-time in appearances.
Garcia is out of contract and appears to be part of the house clearing after Stephen Hart, another Trinidadian, was removed as head-coach after five years in charge of the Canadian Premier League club.
Garcia also wants to give back to the local community and is taking a break from professional football to pursue his coaching certifications and work for a local club based in Canada. “This decision is very tough but something I put a lot of thought into,” Garcia said. “Words can’t explain how much I love soccer and how much soccer has done for me, but I’m not walking away from it, and I’ll still be in the game. I’m happy I can still be in soccer but play a different role.”
Garcia joined the Wanderers in January 2019 from FC Santa Rosa. He scored the first goal in club history on May 4 of that year against Forge FC and is the club’s top-scorer with 21 goals in 77 matches across all competitions.
“It was an opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m grateful for the Wanderers selecting me,” Garcia said. “Everything is amazing, the city and the atmosphere with the fans, I’ve been here four years now, so it’s my home away from home.”
Garcia, 25, has already begun taking his coaching courses in Nova Scotia and intends to continue his footballing education alongside his new role in coaching. “It’s incredible to have this new opportunity, I’m super fortunate, and the club is happy to have me on board. I’m really excited to start and share the experiences with the kids. It still surprises me how much the kids look up to us,” said Garcia.
And as he gets set to start his new journey in Halifax, Garcia is grateful for how he found himself in Canada with a chance to be a part of the Wanderers and make Nova Scotia his new home. “I’m super grateful for the club and just want to give a huge thanks to everyone at the Wanderers, the staff, the coaches and a special shoutout to Derek King,” added Garcia.
While Garcia says a possible return to professional football may still happen down the road, for now, he is putting all of his focus into helping future players follow in his footsteps and maybe one day take the pitch at the Wanderers Grounds.