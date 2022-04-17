Akil continues good run at Easter Grand Prix

PSL CYCLING CLUB’s Akil Campbell continued his good form on day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix, on Saturday night, at the Arima Velodrome.
After his four victories on Friday, he added two more Saturday. Campbell claimed the Elite 1 4-lap title, defeating Jyme Bridges of Team DPS and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in the process. He then cleaned up in the Elite 1 & 2 men’s keirin, outriding Bridges, Pulido and Tariq Woods of Evolution Academy.
But it didn’t all go Campbell’s way on Saturday. Woods turned the tables on him in the men’s Elite 1 8-lap race, with Pulido in third and Bridges in fourth.
On the women’s side, Team DPS’s Dahlia Palmer overcame the challenges of PSL’s Tachana Dalger, Madonna Wheelers’ Cheyenne Awai and AWCC’s Adrianna Seyjagat in the Elite 4-lap event. Palmer also claimed the women’s Elite & Junior keirin, beating Dalger, Seyjagat and Wheekers’ Phoebe Sandy in that order.
Sandy herself won the Junior Ladies 4-lap race from AWCC’s Alexia Wilson.
The Grand Prix was scheduled to conclude last night.