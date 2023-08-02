The race for spots at next year’s Paris Olympics cycling events heats up from today, when the UCI World Championships roll off in Glasgow, Scotland.
Both track and road events will be contested in the Scottish capital from August 3-13.
Team TTO’s campaign will begin today when endurance rider Akil Campbell competes in the Elite Men’s scratch race, one of three events he will be doing at the Championships.
Campbell, like his sister and road specialist Teniel, plus sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne will be seeking to improve TTO’s nation ranking in their various disciplines in order to earn spots in Paris.
“All our cyclists have to participate in World Championships, then we would know where they stand after,” noted Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams yesterday. “The track still have next year’s Elite Pan Championships to attend plus the Federation has to ensure we have representation at Junior Worlds or no one goes (to the) Olympics,” she added.
The cycling Worlds are the biggest points earners for Olympic hopefuls on the cycling calendar. Countries will also earn points from the last two editions of their respective Continental Championships and the best two results in the UCI Track Nations Cup in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
T&T will have to be in the top 24 to earn a spot in the Men’s omnium at the Olympics. They currently sit at No. 23 in the UCI’s Olympic nation rankings, thanks to Campbell.
After the scratch race, Campbell is schedule to do the multi-event omnium on Sunday and the elimination on Monday.
Team TTO are also currently well-placed in the Olympic sprint and keirin rankings.
The country is fifth overall in the sprint and eighth in the keirin. However, the seven highest ranked countries for each event, who have no quota in the team sprint, will, like those team sprint nations, also get spots in the sprint and keirin at the Olympics. When the countries that are ranked above TTO who have team sprint quotas are removed, the country’s ranking rises to third in the individual sprint and fifth in the keirin.
However, those positions can quickly change, depending on results at the World Championships and beyond.
Solid performances in Glasgow will therefore be crucial for Paul and Browne, who are entered in both events.
Paul, who missed last year’s World Championships because of injury, will be keen to mount the podium for the first time on this stage. At April’s Nations Cup leg in Milton, Canada, he won gold in the sprint and bronze in the keirin.
Tokyo 2020 Olympian Browne, currently ranked 33rd in the world in the keirin, will be aiming to at least make the final in his pet event. He and Paul will both contest the first round of the keirin next Tuesday. Before then, on Saturday, however, they will enter the sprint qualifying.
Teniel Campbell is coming off her historic appearance at the Tour De Fance Femmes, where, as the first local cyclist, male or female, to compete on that stage, she finished in the top 100.
With TTO holding down an Olympic nation rank of 86, she will be aiming for solid placings when the Elite Women’s road programme is staged next week Thursday (time trial) and Sunday (road race).