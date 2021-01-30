QUINCY ALEXANDER and Akil Campbell added their names to national team selection consideration when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) second and final assessment session at the National Cycling Centre concluded in Balmain, Couva Friday night.
The TTCF Racing Committee will meet this week to select the athletes for the April 2-6 2021 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru and the April 5-9 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships scheduled for Cairo, Egypt.
After a gap of over-nine months in the local competition calendar due to the health regulations to combat the Covid-19 pandemic - the last local competition was the TTCF National Track Cycling Championships in March, 2020 — local cyclists proved sharper for their racing in this second assessment on the back of the first one staged on January 16.
And on Friday night, local cyclists made one last effort to influence selectors with their performances on the track.
Alexander, representing DPS, clocked 10.406 seconds in the men’s elite flying 200 metres, a significant improvement over his 10.654 clocking at the first assessment back on January 16.
The time was also faster than the minimum standard set for the Elite Pan Ams (10.500).
Njisane Phillip, a former Pan American Games men’s flying 200m record holder, posted his second sub 10.500 time in the last fortnight, when he crossed the line in 10.449 while his Rigtech Sonics teammate Keron Bramble was the slowest of the trio in 10.541. At the January 16 first assessment, Phillip had sped to 10.488 while Bramble had come in at 10.605.
The TTCF national team criteria has given Olympic-bound cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne - both currently fine-tuning their preparation at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympics - automatic selection in the men’s sprint and keirin events respectively for the Peru championships.
For the Elite Pan Ams, that means just one spot for the men’s sprint and another for the keirin is available.
That selection criteria also gives Paul and Browne automatic berths to the UCI Nations Cup in New Port, England (April 22-25) and Hong Kong (May 13-16). The selection of places for the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia (June 3-6) will be determined at a yet-to-be scheduled competition.
In the elite individual pursuit, PSL’s Campbell, the brother of top national female cyclist Teniel, registered a four minute 42.837 second clocking to dip under the minimum standard of 4:45.000.
Two male cyclists saddled up in the elite/ Under-23 division of the pursuit, with Evolution Academy’s (EA) Tariq Woods (5:03.915) easily overcoming the challenge of DPS’s Maurice Burnette (5:26.520).
In the battle for the sole male spot for the Junior Worlds, Arima Wheelers’ Ryan D’Abreau seems to have punched his ticket to Egypt with his two attempts in the flying 200, pedalling to 11.546 and 11.375 seconds - a personal best - in consecutive rides to better the performances of his teammate Devante Laurence (12.009 and 11.682 (personal best).
In the female junior category, the Madonna pair of Phoebe Sandy (13.46 and 13.224 personal best) and Makayla Hernandez (13.861 and 13.890) were the only ones contesting the flying 200.
Rigtech Sonics’ D’Angelo Harris (11.100) out-sped Arima Wheelers’ Kyle Caraby (12.451).
And in the standing 250 m event, Bramble cycled to 18.350 in the men’s elite category as he pushed for a spot on the men’s team sprint for the Lima, Peru assignment. Meanwhile, his teammate Zion Pulido (18.756) topped the competition in the male elite/u-23 (EA’s Michael Ackee - 19.362 and Harris - 19.910)
“TTCF racing secretary Rowena Williams said: “The minimum standard was used as a guide for the committee. We looked at cyclists’ performances and where they are to the qualifying standards. Did not expect them to do actual times based on the Covid-19 and the inability to train consistently”.