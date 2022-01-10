AFTER a nearly two-year break enforced by Coivd-19 restrictions, local competitive road cycling returned with Raiders Cycle and Multisport Club (RCMC) dominating the elite men’s category of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) 2022 season-opening 1st Road Race and Keep-Fit event, last Sunday.
RCMC took five of the top six places. The annual event, which pedals off from the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Mucurapo, to Couva and back, was won by RCMC’s Stephen Alexander, with veteran Adam Alexander in the runner-up position with triathlete Liam Trepte copping third.
Southclaine’s Daniel Pereira interrupted the RCMC sequence, taking fourth with RCMC’s Ako Kellar and Phillip Clarke in fifth and sixth, respectively. The event was open for Elite Men & Women, Junior Men and Women, Masters 40-49, Masters 50-59, Masters 60-69 and Juvenile Men & Women.
PSL’s Kanika Paul-Payne claimed the elite women’s title while the Madonna Wheelers’ pair of Phoebe Sandy and Raul Garcia took the junior female and male crowns, respectively.
Among the male juveniles, Titus Bharat won over Southclaine’s Dave Cooper while the Braves’ Colin Wilson took the Masters 40-49 category over Heatwave Cycling Club’s Ramkaran Beharry and RCMC’s Godswin George, in that order. RCMC’s Roger Simon and Ronald Crooks won the Masters 50-59 and Masters 60-69 divisions, respectively.
According to the TTCF, the event was conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols and a series of keep-fit events are scheduled to be continued as the organisation prepares local cyclists for international competitions such as the Pan Am Championships, Caribbean Championships, Caribbean Games and Commonwealth Games.
Medical company PHARMACO sponsored the winning prizes for this race.