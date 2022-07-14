Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

Aalisha Alexis

UNDER-18 CHAMP: Aalisha Alexis

AALISHA ALEXIS was expected to be the easiest winner yesterday, but she ended up having to work harder than anyone else to triumph when the curtain fell on the seven-day Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After playing unbeaten on hard courts and winning four titles last year, the Player of the Year was not expected to be threatened by Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the 18 and under final.

But Alexis was forced to pull out all the stops to edge last year’s national Under-14 and 16 champion 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, after Daniel-Joseph nosed out Charlotte Ready 3-6, 6-3 11/9 the day before in the semi-finals.

Abba Campbell-Smith failed to complete a beaver-trick of 12 and under titles when she was beaten 5-4 (7/2), 4-0 by Makeda Bain.

After a 4-2, 4-1 triumph over Oliver Harrigan in Wednesday’s semis, Josiah Hills was in commanding form as he dismissed Christopher Khan 4-2, 4-2 for the boys’ equivalent title.

However there would no third title for the sister isle as Hills’ sister Christina and Keyondre Duke were also beaten in finals.

Christina lost her age-group final 6-1, 6-2 to the country’s top-ranked 14 and under player Brianna Harricharan.

And Duke was edged 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 10/6 by Connor Carrington in the 14 and under final.

Like the Hills, the Byng siblings were also one and one in singles finals yesterday.

Sebastien only allowed Saqiv Williams one game in the 18 and under title match.

Zachery was also seeded to win, but he was by no means the favourite and fought admirably before going down 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) to Kale Dalla Costa in their battle for the 16 and under crown.

And Gabriella Prince edged Zahra Shamsi 4-6, 6-3, 10/4 for the 14 and under title.

PASSING THE BATON

PASSING THE BATON

Keston Bledman has had many successes competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x100 metres relay. His most recent podium finish at a high profile meet came at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he teamed up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for sprint relay silver.

Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

T&T players dominate at Rising Stars awards

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Under-19 T20 Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago team copped the lion’s share of awards during the tournament’s closing ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

T&T ODI, T20 tickets on sale

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the opening of the box offices for the CG United One-Day International (ODIs) and first T20 International (T20I) between West Indies and India in Trinidad.

Box offices opened at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Office at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from noon yesterday and then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open two hours before the match start time on each match day.

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured the 14 and under doubles crown in the Copa Maiz Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Sofia Mills whipped second seeds Daniela Castillo and Julianny DeLa Cruz from the host country 6-2, 6-4 in the final.