Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

AALISHA ALEXIS was expected to be the easiest winner yesterday, but she ended up having to work harder than anyone else to triumph when the curtain fell on the seven-day Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
After playing unbeaten on hard courts and winning four titles last year, the Player of the Year was not expected to be threatened by Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the 18 and under final.
But Alexis was forced to pull out all the stops to edge last year’s national Under-14 and 16 champion 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, after Daniel-Joseph nosed out Charlotte Ready 3-6, 6-3 11/9 the day before in the semi-finals.
Abba Campbell-Smith failed to complete a beaver-trick of 12 and under titles when she was beaten 5-4 (7/2), 4-0 by Makeda Bain.
After a 4-2, 4-1 triumph over Oliver Harrigan in Wednesday’s semis, Josiah Hills was in commanding form as he dismissed Christopher Khan 4-2, 4-2 for the boys’ equivalent title.
However there would no third title for the sister isle as Hills’ sister Christina and Keyondre Duke were also beaten in finals.
Christina lost her age-group final 6-1, 6-2 to the country’s top-ranked 14 and under player Brianna Harricharan.
And Duke was edged 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 10/6 by Connor Carrington in the 14 and under final.
Like the Hills, the Byng siblings were also one and one in singles finals yesterday.
Sebastien only allowed Saqiv Williams one game in the 18 and under title match.
Zachery was also seeded to win, but he was by no means the favourite and fought admirably before going down 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) to Kale Dalla Costa in their battle for the 16 and under crown.
And Gabriella Prince edged Zahra Shamsi 4-6, 6-3, 10/4 for the 14 and under title.