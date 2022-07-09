AALISHA ALEXIS will be extremely difficult to beat when she makes her first appearance of the season this week in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The 17-year-old, who spent a few months training in France, has not played a junior competition at home since she was crowned Under-18 champion in the Catch National Junior Championships in April last year.
It was the first of three major titles in a row for Alexis as she went on to secure the Division A crown in the East Classified right after, and then captured the women’s crown in the inaugural UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) Tournament in October.
Last year’s Player of the Year will be the overwhelming favourite to make it four straight over the next few days.
The six players in the 18 and under category will begin action in two round-robin group and last year’s National Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph is a distant second fancy.
Cameron Wong, who lost last year’s National Under-18 final to Alexis, has decided to play in her age-group for the first time and she is the one to beat in the 16 and under division.
The seven players will begin action in two round-robin groups and the list also contains Christina Hills, who won the age-group title in the RBC Junior Tournament two months ago, and Brianna Harricharan, women’s singles runner-up in the Duke’s Academy Tournament just before.
Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, are seeded to win the titles in only events which are knockout draws from the start.
Sebastien, Under-18 runner-up to Luca Shamsi in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in November, is seeded to win this title from Tobagonians Christopher Roberts and Shae Millington.
Lease tournament runner-up Zachery is the top seed in the 16 and under category, but second seed Kale Dalla Costa, who was forced to default their RBC tournamanet final to catch a flight, is the title favourite.
Hills’ brother Josiah is the one to beat in the 12 and under age-group, but RBC champ Nirav Dougdeen is also in the field.
The round-robin group stage of this division as well as the 14 and under category are expected to conclude today and the knockout draws should begin tomorrow.
Harricharan’s brother Brian should be a contender for the 14 and under title, along with Aaron Subero and Connor Carrington.
Abba Campbell-Smith and Tobagonian Makeda Bain played unbeaten in the recent national 12 and under trials and they are expected to clash for the title in the next few days.
And it could turn out to be a straight fight between RBC champ Zahra Shamsi and Gabriella Prince, the player who beat her for the National 12 and under-12 crown last year, for the 14 and under crown.
With just a handful of entrants, both ten and under events are straight round-robin.
The seven-tournament tournament served off yesterday and will continue from day 9 a.m. today.