AALISHA ALEXIS made another triumphant return from a lengthy absence and Luca Shamsi expectedly outclassed the opposition when the Inaugural UTR Trinidad Open Tennis Tournament concluded Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Alexis, the only top player in the women’s draw who had not competed since in the sport was shut down because of Covid-19 at the end of April, won three matches over the weekend for the title.
The 17-year-old saved her best for last, as after taking down Shauna Valentine 6-1, 7-5 in the quarter-finals and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals, she dismissed Ella Carrington 6-4, 6-1 for the title.
Alexis, runner-up in the 2019 National Championships, had lifted the Division A trophy just before the shut down in the East Clubs Classified Tournament, a week after being crowned national Under-18 champ in her first outing in singles in 13 months.
Jordane Dookie had been edged in the “East” final, but she was the title favourite after tremendous performances in COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) and USTA (United States Tennis Association) competitions overseas in the last few.
But pressure comes with expectation and, after reaching the semis without hitting a ball, the 14-year-old could not find her best and was edged 4-6, 6-4, 10/7 by Carrington.
Dookie then took out her frustrations on Daniel-Joseph, marching past the national Under-13 and 15 champ 6-1, 6-1 for the bronze medal.
Carrington, who had also lost to Alexis in the ’19 semis of “Nationals” when she was still 13 years old, began the weekend by losing in the semis of the Chetwynd Club Tournament to multiple national and “Tranquil” champ Shenelle Mohammed.
With none of the top four players in country in the men’s draw, Shamsi was not expected to be challenged and surrendered a grand total of six games from his four matches for the title.
The country’s leading veterans’ (over-45) player Richard McLetchie got half of them in the semis and then the 16-year-old Tranquil semifinalist took out Nathen Valdez 6-1, 6-1 to complete the demolition job.
Ronald Robinson, who had lost to Dookie in a “mini tournament” three weeks ago, was edged in two tiebreaks by teenager Valdez in the semis.
UTR is a recently-introduced international tennis rating system that connects millions of players around the world and presently almost 2 1/2 million players from over 200 countries possess a ranking. Tennis Patrons Academy partnered with Universal Tennis a few weeks ago and are now authorized to host UTR tournaments in this country.